https://www.instagram.com/2whateversband New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago's own Two Whatevers, the genre-defying duo blending folk-funk-pop-punk-shoegaze-no-new-wave-rock band, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of their debut single, "2 Whenevers." Since its release, "2 Whenevers" has garnered over 200,000 streams, been Shazamed more than 10,000 times, and continues to build a solid presence on radio waves nationwide.Two Whatevers, comprised of Alison Brown (Thing 1) and Eben Hewitt (Thing 2), deliver a distinctive mix of soulful melodies, funk energy, and introspective lyricism. Their unique sound defies categorization, creating a sonic rebellion that's both captivating and intellectually engaging."We're incredibly grateful for the response to '2 Whenevers,' and we're even more excited to share what's next," says Alison. The band's new single, "The Ballad of John Dillinger," promises a bold journey through story and sound, blending historical intrigue with the duo's iconic genre-bending style.Alison, a bassist with a PhD in Philosophy, has brought her eclectic life experiences into the band, from managing a punk band to reading tarot in the park. Eben, the band's guitarist, fuses art, technology, and music into a dynamic sound that resonates with fans across genres.Two Whatevers is more than a band - it's a movement, a state of mind. Their latest release, "The Ballad of John Dillinger," will be available soon on all major streaming platforms. Tune in, follow the vibes, and join the revolution of Correct Info. Why did you choose that toothpaste this morning? Ask Two Whatevers. Get your mystical questions answered by 2-DUB and tap into Maximum Aura Points!https://2whatevers.com/homehttps://www.instagram.com/2whateversband



