Detroit Singer/Songwriter Apropos Hopes To 'Make It To Christmas' In New Holiday Music Video!

Apropos is an international recording artist and performer whose electric vocals and captivating stage presence have led to recognition from around the globe, including NBC's The Voice, Pitchfork, Complex, Billboard, and more. The veritable vocalist has collaborated with a variety of notable artists, including Talib Kweli, Madlib, ZelooperZ, and more. In 2023, Apropos signed with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On December 18, 2024, international recording artist APROPOS released the official music video for his song Make it to Christmas. The music video, which was shot in a unique vertical style, highlights some of Michigan's most magical holiday hot spots as it highlights a couple doing their best to avoid a Christmas crisis.The Make it to Christmas music video is available to watch now on the official APROPOS Instagram page, or the official APROPOS YouTube channel."This is my favorite time of year!" says APROPOS. "I love this song and video; not only do they each touch on holiday cheer through the lens of a relationship, but they also represent the excitement of the season."Make it to Christmas is a 2:43 sec uptempo song produced by Jake Bass, son and nephew of the award-winning Bass Brothers duo who were instrumental in bringing Eminem to the world. "Make it to Christmas is a one-of-a-kind, soul-tinged, mainstream song that would make a great addition to the canon of Christmas songs in the marketplace," says producer Bass. "It is a perfect song for hanging with the family or to kick off the company holiday party."The song features, Blue Note Saxophonist, Dave McMurray, who has worked with BB King, The Stones, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Bonnie Raitt, Patti Smith, Bootsy Collins, Herbie Hancock, Was Not Was, Bob James, Kem, and many more. In addition, Dave had a multi-year stint with Kid Rock, recording and touring.Directed by Cy Abdelnour, who has quickly become one of the most distinguished independent filmmakers in the music video space, the Make it to Christmas music video features iconic shopping hubs across the region. The locations include: Downtown Detroit's popular holiday shopping winter markets in Campus Martius, mom-and-pop shops located in the heart of the community, and Bronner's Christmas Wonderland (aka the "World's largest Christmas Store") in Frankenmuth, Mich.Apropos is an international recording artist and performer whose electric vocals and captivating stage presence have led to recognition from around the globe, including NBC's The Voice, Pitchfork, Complex, Billboard, and more. The veritable vocalist has collaborated with a variety of notable artists, including Talib Kweli, Madlib, ZelooperZ, and more. In 2023, Apropos signed with Detroit composer and producer Jake Bass. APROPOS is currently working on a collaborative project with Detroit Poet Laureate Jessica Care Moore, as well as a follow-up solo album. Learn more at www.veryapropos.com.



