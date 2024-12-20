Pentatonix & Voices Of Service Join 'NFL Christmas Gameday' On Netflix



Off stage, CAMMO provides music as therapy and music healing services that focus on the unique challenges of being a service member, veteran, or a family member. CAMMO is on the front lines of building a community for military music, creating opportunities for and mentoring musically gifted military members to join the music and entertainment industries. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Your newest holiday tradition, NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix, has drafted its national anthem performers for the first-ever games to stream live on Netflix this December 25th.The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet Pentatonix - Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee - are set to perform the national anthem in Houston as the Baltimore Ravens face-off against the Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET. In Pittsburgh, it's the Super Bowl LVIII-winning Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET with a special national anthem performance honoring the military from Voices of Service, a singing quartet featuring retired military Veterans Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna and Caleb Green.There will be something for everyone this holiday on Netflix, as viewers are set to receive the ultimate Christmas Gameday experience as Pentatonix joins a star-studded musical lineup including previously announced Beyoncé (Houston halftime performer) and Mariah Carey (show opener). In keeping with the NFL's long-standing holiday tradition, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities (CBS affiliates in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston) and be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+. CBS Sports will produce the games, with NFL Media producing the pre, post, and studio halftime programming. EverWonder Studio will executive produce NFL Christmas Gameday.About Pentatonix:As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Internationally, their releases performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.Their single, " Hallelujah " also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as "the first a cappella act to win 'Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella' at the GRAMMY Awards" in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY Award in the category "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song "Jolene."Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering "That Thing You Do" as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. They have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more.The quintet reached milestone after milestone with 2021's Evergreen and 2022's Holidays Around The World, with each album and accompanying tour setting new records for Pentatonix. In 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame before closing out the year with a North American Christmas Tour in support of their holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. Most recently, Pentatonix starred in the holiday romcom, Meet Me Next Christmas, which claimed the No. 1 Movie spot on Netflix Charts the week of its release.Voices of Service (VOS), a singing quartet featuring retired military Veterans Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna and Caleb Green. The members of VOS have been singing together since 2012. Their journey and purpose reached a new dimension in 2019 as they achieved a top 5 finish on Season 14 of America's Got Talent.Through their captivating performances, VOS raised global awareness about the challenges faced by service members, veterans, their families, and all those who have endured both visible and invisible wounds. Their inspiring music continues to reach hearts across the world as they spread one message: there is hope.Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO) is a non-profit organization that elevates and empowers service members, veterans and military-connected families through music. On stage, their musical performers include Voices of Service, American Military Spouses Choir, Donnie Isaacs, and CAMMO Kids have been in the spotlight on NBC's "America's Got Talent" and at events around the world.Off stage, CAMMO provides music as therapy and music healing services that focus on the unique challenges of being a service member, veteran, or a family member. CAMMO is on the front lines of building a community for military music, creating opportunities for and mentoring musically gifted military members to join the music and entertainment industries.



