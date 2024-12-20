Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20 December, 2024

Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson & More To Join 38th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
620 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
368 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
612 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
722 entries in 27 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
144 entries in 23 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
171 entries in 19 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
562 entries in 23 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
198 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
228 entries in 13 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
255 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1192 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1344 entries in 28 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
210 entries in 2 charts
Snowman
Sia
250 entries in 18 charts
Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson & More To Join 38th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the longest-running and most renowned live cultural events in New York City, the Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, will return to The Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on March 3, 2025 at 7:30PM with Artistic Directors Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson at the helm. The benefit concert, now in its 38th year, is guaranteed to deliver an evening full of extraordinary performances, camaraderie, and one-night-only collaborations when Anderson is joined by GRAMMY Award winning alternative jazz artist Arooj Aftab, five-time GRAMMY Award winning African music icon Angélique Kidjo, international punk band Gogol Bordello, The Philip Glass Ensemble (PGE) whose members remain inimitable interpreters of Glass's work, Tibetan artist, composer, activist, musical director, and cultural ambassador Tenzin Choegyal, GRAMMY Award winning cutting edge electro-acoustic string quartet the The Scorchio Quartet and many more artists to be announced in the new year. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman will serve as the evening's honorary chairs.

Few events have withstood the test of time, and for more than three-and-a-half decades, this annual event has been a standout. The consistently sold-out concert has assembled some of the most legendary and exciting names in music and art, dazzling concertgoers with its unique mix of surprising and mesmerizing performances.

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Throughout its rich history, the one-of-a-kind Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of world-class artists participate, including Alabama Shakes, boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Bowen Yang, Joan Baez, Blood Orange, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Iggy Pop, The Flaming Lips, Keanu Reeves, Eddie Vedder, Annie Lennox, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Cage The Elephant, Cyndi Lauper, Trey Anastasio and many, many more. The event has garnered praise from many, including New York Times, Rolling Stone, Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Associated Press, Billboard, Vogue, and more.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0043740 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004209041595459 secs