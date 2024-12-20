Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 20 December, 2024

The Velveteers Release New Song 'On And On'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
620 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
368 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
612 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
722 entries in 27 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
144 entries in 23 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
171 entries in 19 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
562 entries in 23 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
198 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
228 entries in 13 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
255 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1192 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1344 entries in 28 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
210 entries in 2 charts
Snowman
Sia
250 entries in 18 charts
The Velveteers Release New Song 'On And On'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This holiday season, The Velveteers are sending "a big f*ck you to the ongoing cesspool of men who are unable to take any accountability for their actions." Behind tour-de-force frontwoman Demi Demitro, the Boulder, Colorado trio have returned with "On And On" - a new song and video from their upcoming album A Million Knives (out Valentine's Day 2025 via Easy Eye Sound). Bolstered by driving rhythms from the group's dual drummers Baby Pottersmith and Johnny Fig, "On And On" finds The Velveteers bringing their much-needed fresh perspective to rock n' roll, as a non-binary, queer and woman-led group in the genre.

'On And On' is a song about kissing off predatory men in the music scene," says Demitro. "I always wonder if there will be a day when I won't feel the need to write about this subject, but unfortunately misogyny is far too rampant in the music industry and I refuse to put up with it. Sonically speaking we wanted to make sure the song was heavy but also wanted to take some inspiration from more pop artists like Lady Gaga. It has some drum machines on it, which was something we had been really wanting to incorporate into our sound."

Written together by Demitro and Pottersmith, "On And On" also features contributions from friends like Nick Bockrath from Cage The Elephant on guitar, and production from The Black Keys' GRAMMY-winner Dan Auerbach. The trio have previously shared "Suck The Cherry" from the new album, filled with "high-octane, scrappy spirit that captures pure rock n' roll at its most unfiltered" (Luna Collective) - and "Go Fly Away," which the group first shared in an extensive feature with Billboard.

A Million Knives follows The Velveteers' 2021 debut album Nightmare Daydream, which quickly found them playing stadium stages with Smashing Pumpkins, Guns N' Roses and more. Next year they'll bring their "buzzing pile-driver" (SPIN) sound on a headlining tour across the Western U.S. for the first time, beginning with an album release party at Denver's Hi-Dive on February 14 before continuing onto Los Angeles (The Echo, March 13), Austin (Empire Control Room, March 22) and a dozen more cities. A full list of tour dates is below.

The Velveteers Tour Dates:
2.14.25 - Hi-Dive (Album Release Party) - Denver, CO
2.28.25 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO
3.3.25 - Shrine Social Club - Boise, ID
3.6.25 - Mission Theater - Portland, OR
3.8.25 - The Funhouse - Seattle, WA
3.11.25 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA
3.13.25 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA
3.14.25 - Voodoo Room at House of Blues - San Diego, CA
3.16.25 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ
3.20.25 - The Underground - San Antonio, TX
3.21.25 - Sundown at Granada - Dallas, TX
3.22.25 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX
3.23.25 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
3.26.25 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS
3.27.25 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0050430 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044381618499756 secs