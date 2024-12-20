Night Ranger Joins Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025 Lineup





Earlier this year, promoter On the Blue Cruises, Inc. announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 10-15, 2025 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world's best rock community.



Limited cabins are still available starting at $1,799.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For more info and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.



Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds one billion, Night Ranger--Jack Blades (bass, vocals),



The previously announced all-star lineup for MORC '25 includes Tesla, Michael Schenker, Krokus, Extreme, Winger, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, Queensrÿche, Michael Monroe, LA Guns, Pretty Maids, Slaughter, Vandenberg, Faster Pussycat, Wig Wam, Lynch Mob, Vixen, Eclipse, Hardcore Superstar, Chris Holmes, Rose Tattoo, Tyketto, The Answer, Aldo Nova, Rhino Bucket, Cold Sweat, The Cruel Intentions, Hurricane, Shiraz Lane,



In addition to performances, MORC '25 will host a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting with Rock Stars, Comedy Show - Punchlines and Backlines, and more.



For the first time in MORC history, attendees will sail aboard the Norwegian Joy®, one of Norwegian Cruise Line's most stunning cruise ships in their fleet. Offering several decks full of amazing shops, an array of complimentary and specialty restaurants, and entertainment, the ship also features a variety of staterooms, vibrant décor inspired by legendary music venues, adults-only Vibe Beach Club, and the Thermal Suite at the Mandara Spa ‒ all dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation. Zoom into fantastic vistas along the Norwegian Joy Speedway, an actual onboard two-level race track, which is the first ever of its kind at sea and just one of the ways the ship is custom-built to let the outside in. Enjoy a new favorite cocktail and 180-degree panoramic views in the Observation Lounge and savor fresh sea breezes and dining under the stars along The Waterfront. From mouth-watering ribs at Q



Located in the Berry Island chain of the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay is a 250-acre idyllic private island. Unwind on white-sand beaches and enjoy the many ways to explore paradise. Snorkel with sea turtles and colorful fish in warm turquoise waters. Peacefully glide along the coastline in a kayak, ride a WaveRunner, swim with sting rays or pigs, or soar high into the sky as you zipline across the island. Craft your own delicious taco at the complimentary Abaco Taco, while sipping on a refreshing drink. Do it all - or nothing at all - the choice is yours.



The second stop on MORC '25 is Nassau, who's port just got an extensive $300 million makeover ‒ taking almost four years to complete. The upgrades include a complete revamp of the waterfront area including repairing and expanding

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters of Rock Cruise is a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and the vacation of a lifetime for hard rockin' music enthusiasts. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC), the world's premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise sailing the high seas since 2012, has announced the addition of rock icons Night Ranger to the 2025 lineup. The band will be flown into the heart of the Bahamas for a special one-night-only performance in Nassau, the second port of call, exclusively for MORC guests. Night Ranger's show (day and time TBA) is bound to be an electrifying highlight, adding to an already all-star lineup.Earlier this year, promoter On the Blue Cruises, Inc. announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 10-15, 2025 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world's best rock community.Limited cabins are still available starting at $1,799.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For more info and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds one billion, Night Ranger--Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars)--has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. The band continues to grow their ever-evolving fan-base and they are proof that powerful songs, alongside talented musicians, are the perfect formula for continued success. Night Ranger earned widespread recognition with both multi-platinum and gold status records, all while leaving their indelible mark on the music industry with a long list of best-selling albums (including Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life, and Man In Motion).The previously announced all-star lineup for MORC '25 includes Tesla, Michael Schenker, Krokus, Extreme, Winger, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, Queensrÿche, Michael Monroe, LA Guns, Pretty Maids, Slaughter, Vandenberg, Faster Pussycat, Wig Wam, Lynch Mob, Vixen, Eclipse, Hardcore Superstar, Chris Holmes, Rose Tattoo, Tyketto, The Answer, Aldo Nova, Rhino Bucket, Cold Sweat, The Cruel Intentions, Hurricane, Shiraz Lane, Massive Wagons, Jared James Nichols, Wildstreet, Sisters Doll, Midnight City, Burning Witches, Liliac, The Bites, The Iron Maidens, and Hoekstra & Gibbs. Plus, official cruise host Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) and a cast of co-hosts will be moderating Q&A's and a bevy of activities onboard.In addition to performances, MORC '25 will host a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting with Rock Stars, Comedy Show - Punchlines and Backlines, and more.For the first time in MORC history, attendees will sail aboard the Norwegian Joy®, one of Norwegian Cruise Line's most stunning cruise ships in their fleet. Offering several decks full of amazing shops, an array of complimentary and specialty restaurants, and entertainment, the ship also features a variety of staterooms, vibrant décor inspired by legendary music venues, adults-only Vibe Beach Club, and the Thermal Suite at the Mandara Spa ‒ all dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation. Zoom into fantastic vistas along the Norwegian Joy Speedway, an actual onboard two-level race track, which is the first ever of its kind at sea and just one of the ways the ship is custom-built to let the outside in. Enjoy a new favorite cocktail and 180-degree panoramic views in the Observation Lounge and savor fresh sea breezes and dining under the stars along The Waterfront. From mouth-watering ribs at Q Texas Smokehouse to fresh seafood at Ocean Blue to juicy ribeye cooked to perfection at Cagney's Steakhouse, there's something for everyone on board.Located in the Berry Island chain of the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay is a 250-acre idyllic private island. Unwind on white-sand beaches and enjoy the many ways to explore paradise. Snorkel with sea turtles and colorful fish in warm turquoise waters. Peacefully glide along the coastline in a kayak, ride a WaveRunner, swim with sting rays or pigs, or soar high into the sky as you zipline across the island. Craft your own delicious taco at the complimentary Abaco Taco, while sipping on a refreshing drink. Do it all - or nothing at all - the choice is yours.The second stop on MORC '25 is Nassau, who's port just got an extensive $300 million makeover ‒ taking almost four years to complete. The upgrades include a complete revamp of the waterfront area including repairing and expanding Prince George Wharf, additional berths, and a brand-new terminal. Not to mention, there will be event and entertainment spaces, an amphitheater hosting up 3,500 people, a living coral exhibit, as well as local food vendors and shops for guests to peruse. Nassau's best attractions are walking distance from where the ship docks. From Atlantis Aquaventure and Dolphin Encounter tours to relaxing at Blue Lagoon Island Beach Day, the Bahama Islands are magnificent and Nassau is their crown jewel ‒ guaranteed to make MORC '25 a vacation experience to remember.With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters of Rock Cruise is a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and the vacation of a lifetime for hard rockin' music enthusiasts.



