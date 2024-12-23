Top40-Charts.com
Alternative 23 December, 2024

Cracking Open Wilco's 'A Ghost Is Born' Box Set, Due February 7, 2025

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We've cracked open a copy of the upcoming nine-LP, four-CD deluxe edition of Wilco's 2004 Grammy Award-winning album A Ghost Is Born, due February 7, in a new unboxing video.

The new box set, available to pre-order here, comprises either nine vinyl LPs and four CDs or nine CDs - including the original album, alternates, outtakes, and demos, charting the making of A Ghost Is Born - plus the complete 2004 concert recording from Boston's Wang Center and the band's "fundamentals" workshop sessions.
It includes sixty-five previously unreleased music tracks as well as a forty-eight-page hardcover book with previously unpublished photos and a new liner note by Grammy-winning writer Bob Mehr. An alternate version of "Handshake Drugs," recorded during the studio sessions at New York's Sear Sound, twenty-one years ago this month, is out now.
There will also be a new vinyl pressing of the original album in a two-disc package, and a two-CD expanded version of the original album with bonus track highlights from the full deluxe edition repertoire. The two-CD version will also be available on streaming services worldwide. Take a look inside:







