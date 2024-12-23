|Support our efforts,
Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Tops UK Charts
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
380 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
621 entries in 25 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
230 entries in 13 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
157 entries in 24 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
175 entries in 19 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
625 entries in 22 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
261 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1202 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1355 entries in 28 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
211 entries in 2 charts
Snowman
Sia
255 entries in 18 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
958 entries in 25 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1840 entries in 33 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
199 entries in 3 charts
Most read news of the week
Nominations Announced For 82nd Annual Golden Globes; Awards Ceremony Will Air Live On CBS And Stream On Paramount+ On January 5, 2025
Country Music's Biggest Stars To Perform On "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," December 31 On CBS!
Samuel Mancini, Eric West, And Kedward Aviles Debut At No 1 On Billboard Latin Charts With "Tu Eliges (Choose)"
Mariachi Divas To Release First Single From Upcoming Christmas Collection: "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)"