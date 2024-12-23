Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 23 December, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
380 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
621 entries in 25 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
230 entries in 13 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
157 entries in 24 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
175 entries in 19 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
625 entries in 22 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
261 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1202 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1355 entries in 28 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
211 entries in 2 charts
Snowman
Sia
255 entries in 18 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
958 entries in 25 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1840 entries in 33 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
199 entries in 3 charts
Sabrina Carpenter Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sabrina Carpenter recently stopped by NPR to take part in her Tiny Desk Concert debut. Backed by her band, the Short n' Sweet superstar reimagined some of her biggest hits, also sharing the stories about how she brought these tracks came to life.

Carpenter performed songs like "Taste," "Please Please Please," "Bed Chem," "Slim Pickins," "Espresso," and "Juno." Carpenter's new album Short n' Sweet was released on Friday, August 23, which she wrote with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Steph Jones, along with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Jack Antonoff, who also produced the album.

Short n' Sweet is described as her most personal album yet, spanning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art. She is currently on a sold-out world tour for the album.

Carpenter had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0045199 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044007301330566 secs