Sabrina Carpenter Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sabrina Carpenter recently stopped by NPR to take part in her Tiny Desk Concert debut. Backed by her band, the Short n' Sweet superstar reimagined some of her biggest hits, also sharing the stories about how she brought these tracks came to life.Carpenter performed songs like "Taste," "Please Please Please," "Bed Chem," "Slim Pickins," "Espresso," and "Juno." Carpenter's new album Short n' Sweet was released on Friday, August 23, which she wrote with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Steph Jones, along with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Jack Antonoff, who also produced the album.Short n' Sweet is described as her most personal album yet, spanning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art. She is currently on a sold-out world tour for the album.Carpenter had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls.



