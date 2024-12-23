Burna Boy Drops 'Bundle By Bundle' Music Video





In addition to his incredible musical accolades, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning icon Burna Boy brings the effervescent spirit of Detty December to life in the "Bundle By Bundle" official music video. Filmed in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by DK, the vibrant visual embodies the energy of an unforgettable night out with the preeminent African superstar. Whether it be slick choreography in a laundromat, a lavish club party or a construction site flush with bundles, the clip captures the magnetic optimism of the dance-floor anthem.Produced by award-winning hitmaker Telz, "Bundle By Bundle" will be featured on Burna's forthcoming eight studio album No Sign of Weakness, arriving in 2025 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.The triumphant track caps off yet another banner year for the global giant. TIME touted him on its coveted "The 100 Most Influential People of 2024," going on to profess, "He is history in the making. Now a whole generation of young people from the continent is looking up to him."Expanding his impact, he joined forces with Coldplay on " We Pray " featuring Little Simz, Elyanna and Tini from Moon Music, which earned a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. He delivered a performance at Glastonbury that resonated around the world - rated "4 stars" by The Guardian who declared, "Burna is electrifying." He headlined the 16-city I Told Them…Tour, selling out arenas and stadiums across North America. Most recently, he earned a nomination for Top African Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. His smash hit " Higher " is nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. On April 18, 2025, Burna Boy is set to headline at the Stade de France, the largest venue in France - marking a major milestone in his musical career.GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Burna Boy reached new heights with his seventh studio album, "I TOLD THEM…." Released in August 2023, the album became his highest U.S. debut to date. In 2023, Burna Boy received numerous nominations, showcasing his widespread recognition including Top Afrobeats Artist at the 2023 Billboard Awards, four nominations at The Soul Train Awards, seven nominations at the BET Hip Hop Awards, and nods at the BET Awards, MTV EMAS, MTV VMAs, and the 2023 Headies Awards, where he led with a whopping 10 nominations.The African Giant continued his dominance in 2023, being named the most streamed African artist worldwide on Apple Music and earning the title of the most streamed artist in Africa on YouTube with a staggering 2.5+ billion streams and earning four additional GRAMMY® Award nominations. In 2024, Burna Boy became the top African artist with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.Burna Boy's impressive catalog includes OUTSIDE, GRAMMY®-winning TWICE AS TALL, GRAMMY®-nominated AFRICAN GIANT, LOVE, DAMINI, and I TOLD THEM... Among its countless accolades, TWICE AS TALL received the 2021 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Global Music Album," marking the first time a Nigerian artist won in an album category.Burna is well-known for his show-stopping explosive performances, including his sold-out "One Night In Space" concert at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden and historic sold-out stadium show at New York's Citi Field. Both shows marked the first time an African artist had headlined. Commanding a crowd of over 80,000 fans, Burna Boy ignited London Stadium, where he became the first African to headline a stadium in the U.K. Viewers worldwide enjoyed the monumental event through an exclusive Apple Music Live special.In addition to his incredible musical accolades, Burna Boy has also graced the cover of Billboard, Rolling Stone, GQ, NME, The Los Angeles Times and others, and has brought his mesmerizing live show to the Billboard Music Awards, BRIT Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live With Jimmy Kimmel!, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and many others around the world.



