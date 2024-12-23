Prince, Frankie Valli, Clash & More To Be Honored By The Grammys





^Denotes posthumous honoree. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony celebrating the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award and Technical GRAMMY Award recipients will return during GRAMMY Week on Feb. 1 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.Frankie Beverly, The Clash, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, Prince, Roxanne Shante, and Frankie Valli are the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees; Erroll Garner, Glyn Johns and Tania León are the Trustees Award recipients; and Dr. Leo Beranek is the Technical GRAMMY Award honoree. Sponsored by Budweiser, the event will celebrate the honorees' outstanding contributions to the recording field.Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees: This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy's National Trustees to performers* who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording. See past recipients here (*through 1972, recipients included non-performers).Frankie Beverly^, a Philadelphia native, began his musical journey performing in church at a young age. As a teenager, he formed The Butlers, a music group that later evolved into Frankie Beverly's Raw Soul. Frankie and the band's rise to prominence began in the mid-1970s after capturing the attention of the legendary Marvin Gaye, who invited the group to tour with him as his opening act.While on tour with Gaye, and with his encouragement, the group changed their name to Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. Officially arriving on the scene in 1977, Frankie led Maze to a string of indelible hits including "Before I Let Go," "Happy Feelin's," "Lady Of Magic," and "Workin' Together." With Maze, Frankie and the group continued to thrive with a series of influential albums, including Joy And Pain, Live In New Orleans, We Are One, Can't Stop The Love, and Live In Los Angeles, solidifying Frankie and the group's legacy.Formed in 1976 in the vanguard of British punk, The Clash—Joe Strummer^, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, and Nick "Topper" Headon—became one of the most iconic rock bands of the era, known for their intelligent protest and stylish rebellion in the late '70s and early '80s.Having their first U.S. hit in 1982, they were pioneers in integrating elements of militant reggae, dub, funk, jazz, and hip-hop into their music, influencing fellow bands, musicians and DJs alike, then and now. Their recorded legacy spans five albums—three single records, The Clash, Give 'Em Enough Rope and Combat Rock, one double album London Calling , and one triple album Sandinista!, with their music confronting issues such as racism, violence, drugs, love, and police corruption.As detailed in NME, their manifesto stands firmly for anti-fascism, anti-violence, anti-racism, and creative expression. The Clash's legacy remains immense, marked by their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and their ever-expanding fan base.Gospel vocalist, television host and radio host Dr. Bobby Jones launched his entertainment career in 1976 on WSM-TV with the debut of "Nashville Gospel." Building on its success, he became the host and executive producer of "Bobby Jones Gospel," which premiered on Black Entertainment Television in 1980 and became the longest-running original series in cable television history.Jones graduated from Tennessee State University and received his Bachelor of Science (B.S.). He received his Doctor of Education (EdD) degree from Vanderbilt University. Jones was appointed Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2006. As a musician, he has toured with the musical group New Life and the Nashville Super Choir, and built a discography spanning 14 releases, among other achievements. He's received over 1,500 awards, including a GRAMMY for Best Soul Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group for "I'm So Glad I'm Standing Here Today."In a career spanning six decades, four-time GRAMMY winner Taj Mahal has helped popularize and reshape the scope of the blues and personify the concept of "World Music," years before the phrase existed. He has explored and incorporated countless musical styles into his astonishing body of work, and he has collaborated with a vast range of musicians, including the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Etta James, Angélique Kidjo, Ziggy Marley, and others.With his group, the Rising Sons—one of the first interracial bands—he opened for Otis Redding and The Temptations, and mingled with giants like Howlin' Wolf and Muddy Waters. He began his solo career with such pioneering projects as Taj Mahal, The Natch'l Blues, and the expansive double album Giant Step/De Old Folks at Home . Taj has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and honored with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.Over his 40-year career, iconic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Prince^ sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking among the best-selling musicians of all time. With the release of 39 albums, and thousands of unreleased songs in his infamous Vault, spanning funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop, his work received widespread critical praise. Prince was honored with seven GRAMMYs throughout his illustrious career—and three of his albums, 1999, Purple Rain and Sign o' the Times—were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame® . He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024. A champion for artists' rights worldwide, Prince was a mentor, a founding member of the Artist Empowerment Coalition, and a philanthropist, giving privately to countless organizations, musicians, charities, and causes. Prince is considered by many to be the greatest artist of all time.Roxanne Shante is a trailblazer in hip-hop and one of the first nationally-recognized female rappers. At 14 years of age, she released her debut single, "Roxanne's Revenge," which was certified Platinum in 2022. The track, a response record to UTFO's "Roxanne, Roxanne," sparked The Roxanne Wars, inspiring over 86 response songs. She became the first female rapper to achieve platinum singles and gold albums, solidifying her pioneering role in hip-hop.Shante also helped launch the careers of hip-hop icons, including Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, MC Shan, and Nas. She currently hosts the radio show " Have A Nice Day " on LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM, which reaches seven million listeners daily. Her unique voice has also led to voice-over work in video games and animated films. In 2023, Shante was honored with the NAACP Legacy Award, celebrating her contributions to hip-hop and beyond.Frankie Valli's career with the Four Seasons, along with his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles and left an indelible mark on popular culture. With unforgettable tunes like "Sherry" and "Walk Like A Man," Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 175 million records worldwide.His long-lasting career inspired the overwhelming success of the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway musical "Jersey Boys"—the 13th longest-running Broadway show in history—which chronicles his journey and features his greatest hits with the Four Seasons. In 2015, his mega-hit " Big Girls Don't Cry " was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, a testament to the enduring legacy of his music. His most recent album, A Touch of Jazz, was released in 2021 and marked his first-ever foray into jazz. Valli continues to captivate audiences worldwide as his performances resonate across generations and borders.Trustees Award Honorees: This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy's National Trustees to individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance*, to the field of recording. See past recipients here (*through 1983, recipients included performers).Erroll Garner^ was a globally celebrated pianist, composer and pioneer for artists' rights. Renowned for his genre-defying artistry, Garner published over 200 compositions, including the iconic ballad "Misty," which continues to captivate listeners 70 years after its recording. His best-selling album, Concert by the Sea, was the first jazz album to achieve over $1 million worth of sales. Its 2015 GRAMMY and NAACP-nominated reissue debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts and won the Jazz Journalists Association's Award for Historic Recording of the Year.He has enjoyed extensive airplay, and during the release of the 12-album Octave Remastered Series in 2019 and 2020, Garner was the most-played artist on jazz radio nationwide. Honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the ASCAP Pied Piper Award, Garner's vibrant legacy continues to inspire audiences worldwide.Glyn Johns is a pioneering producer and sound engineer who has helped shape some of the most influential recordings in modern music history. His career began in 1959 when he quickly set himself apart as a curious and experimental engineer, gaining recognition as possibly the first engineer to operate on a freelance basis.From his early days at IBC Studios in London to his enduring legacy with rock's most legendary acts, his enormous discography features legends such as the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Who, the Eagles, Eric Clapton, and The Clash amongst many others. In 2012, his immeasurable contributions were recognized when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Award for Musical Excellence. His legacy in rock music is profound, with his techniques and ethics continuing to influence modern producers and engineers.Cuban-born musician Tania León is an acclaimed composer, conductor and educator. She has been commissioned by orchestras worldwide, held Carnegie Hall's Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair for its 2023-2024 season, and currently serves as Composer-in-Residence with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. She studied under Leonard Bernstein and Seiji Ozawa, and has guest-conducted the New York Philharmonic, Gewandhausorchester Orchestra, Orquesta Sinfónica de Guanajuato, and Johannesburg Philharmonic, among others.She has lectured globally and received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from 10 institutions. In 2021, she was the first Latin American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in Music. She received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2022, the Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize from Northwestern University in 2023, and became the first woman to earn Spain's XIX Premio SGAE for Iberian American Music Tomás Luis de Victoria in 2023. In 2010, León founded Composers Now with the mission of empowering living composers, and she currently serves as the Artistic Director.Technical GRAMMY Award Honoree: This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Producers & Engineers Wing® Advisory Council and Chapter Committees and ratification by the Recording Academy's National Trustees to individuals and/or companies/organizations/institutions who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field. See past recipients here.Dr. Leo Beranek^ was a renowned American acoustician, inventor, professor, and entrepreneur whose expertise laid the foundation for modern acoustical engineering, particularly in noise control and concert hall acoustics. He authored 12 books, including the classic Acoustics , which became a cornerstone reference for both students and professional engineers.Dr. Beranek's groundbreaking work in the 1940s at Harvard University's Electro-Acoustic Laboratory led to the development of the anechoic chamber, a revolutionary space designed to absorb all reflections of sound and isolate external noise, allowing the gathering of uncompromised acoustic data.Renowned for his expertise, he served as an acoustical consultant for concert halls around the world, including Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Among his many accolades, Beranek received the National Medal of Science, the nation's highest honor for achievements in science and technology, awarded by President George W. Bush.^Denotes posthumous honoree.



