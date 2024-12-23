Top40-Charts.com
RnB 23 December, 2024

NLE Choppa Shares New Single 'Don't Walk Away' Ft. Carey Washington

NLE Choppa Shares New Single 'Don't Walk Away' Ft. Carey Washington
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NLE Choppa, the multi-platinum rap phenom and cultural trailblazer, is back to set the holiday mood with his latest single, "Don't Walk Away," featuring Carey Washington. A sultry reinterpretation of Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body," the track showcases a more melodic and soulful side of Choppa, marking yet another creative leap in his evolving artistry.

Accompanying the song is the Ben Marc-directed video that perfectly complements the single. The single is a standout on his highly anticipated holiday project, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, which drops Christmas Eve (12/24).

From heartfelt slow jams to fiery anthems, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN promises a genre-blending musical journey featuring collaborations with Summer Walker, Yung Bleu, Skilla Baby, 41, J.P., Yaisel LM, and more. Choppa's magnetic energy shines as he combines holiday spirit with chart-ready hooks, ensuring fans have the perfect soundtrack for their festivities.

This project caps off a blockbuster year for the 22-year-old breakout star. With 12 new RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications - pushing his career total to an astonishing 24 plaques - Choppa also surpassed 9 billion global streams. His 2024 hit project SLUT SZN dominated charts with viral singles like "Gang Baby" and "Or What," both of which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated urban radio.

Beyond music, NLE Choppa proved his versatility and cultural reach in 2024. He co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the short film NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash, a hilarious reimagining of the 2001 cult classic, with cameos from Lil Wayne, Sukihana, and others. In the fashion world, he collaborated with DITA Eyewear, launched his exclusive Duck Boot line, walked the runway for Off-White at NYFW, and graced the cover of Paper magazine, cementing his place as a cultural force.

With "Don't Walk Away" and PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, NLE Choppa delivers an unforgettable holiday gift for his fans while proving, once again, that his artistry knows no bounds.

22-year-old NLE Choppa is a rap powerhouse with over 9 billion streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques. Since emerging at just 16, Choppa has delivered hit after hit through his partnership with Warner Records and his own NLE Entertainment. Beyond music, Choppa is a true renaissance artist, leading initiatives that blend entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. His commitment to wellness and community-driven projects, including his This Can't Be Vegan food truck and literacy campaigns, showcases a thoughtful leader on and off the mic. Whether he's dropping hits, starring in films, or inspiring the next generation, NLE Choppa is leaving an undeniable mark on music, culture, and beyond.






