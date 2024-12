Mahmut Gorgen Releases New Afro House Track "Shining By Your Side"

Featuring Marian's captivating vocals and Mahmut Görgen's signature arrangement style, "Shining By Your Side" combines rhythmic energy with emotional depth, making it a standout addition to the Afro House genre. The track is expected to garner widespread attention on digital platforms.



ISTANBUL, TURKEY (Top40 Charts) Renowned Turkish DJ and arranger Mahmut Görgen has unveiled his latest Afro House single, "Shining By Your Side," delivering an energetic and emotional listening experience to audiences worldwide.Featuring Marian's captivating vocals and Mahmut Görgen's signature arrangement style, "Shining By Your Side" combines rhythmic energy with emotional depth, making it a standout addition to the Afro House genre. The track is expected to garner widespread attention on digital platforms.The official music video for "Shining By Your Side" was shot amidst the stunning natural scenery of İnlice Bay in Fethiye. Directed by Fatih Doğukan Yılmaz, the video seamlessly integrates the dynamic and heartfelt essence of the track with breathtaking visuals, creating an immersive experience for viewers.Mahmut Görgen continues to push the boundaries of Afro House, showcasing his innovative approach to the genre through "Shining By Your Side." The music video is now available on the WM Music YouTube channel, and the single is streaming on all major digital platforms. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in the magic of "Shining By Your Side."