Whiskey River Road Rolls Out A Holiday Hit: 'Santa's Truck'
Hot Songs Around The World
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
211 entries in 2 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1363 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1210 entries in 25 charts
Snowman
Sia
261 entries in 18 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
629 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
387 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
627 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
961 entries in 25 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
163 entries in 24 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
265 entries in 21 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
180 entries in 19 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1841 entries in 33 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
199 entries in 3 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
396 entries in 20 charts
