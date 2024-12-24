NBC Is Set To Ring In The New Year With A Live Broadcast Of The 136th Rose Parade On Wednesday, Jan. 1





· NBC is set to ring in the new year with a live broadcast of the 136th Rose



· "TODAY" co-anchor Hoda Kotb and weather and feature anchor Al Roker will return to the booth for this year's telecast from "TV Corner" (Orange Grove Avenue at Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif.)



· This year marks Roker's 26th year hosting the telecast. The event also represents NBC's 98th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, a tradition that began on radio in 1927 and transitioned to television in 1954.



· Tennis icon and women's rights advocate Billie Jean King will serve as the Rose



· The parade, produced by Live



· This year's masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75 feet long and 35 feet high, featuring effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles. The parade will begin with a majestic B-2



· In an effort to create a more inclusive experience, NBCUniversal will present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the visuals of the parade.



· Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith will executive produce. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 136th Rose Parade Presented by Honda, airing Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT on NBC and Simulcast on Peacock.· NBC is set to ring in the new year with a live broadcast of the 136th Rose Parade Presented by Honda on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET). The parade will also be simulcast on Peacock.· "TODAY" co-anchor Hoda Kotb and weather and feature anchor Al Roker will return to the booth for this year's telecast from "TV Corner" (Orange Grove Avenue at Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif.)· This year marks Roker's 26th year hosting the telecast. The event also represents NBC's 98th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, a tradition that began on radio in 1927 and transitioned to television in 1954.· Tennis icon and women's rights advocate Billie Jean King will serve as the Rose Parade Grand Marshal.· The parade, produced by Live Digital Entertainment, will feature 39 brilliant rose-covered floats, 16 equestrian teams and 24 marching bands from around the world. Final preparations are underway as nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members, known as White Suiters, devote more than 80,000 volunteer hours to produce the iconic parade.· This year's masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75 feet long and 35 feet high, featuring effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles. The parade will begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover, followed by hundreds of energetic performers, including the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court.· In an effort to create a more inclusive experience, NBCUniversal will present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the visuals of the parade.· Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith will executive produce.



