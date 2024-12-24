Walt Disney Records Releases Dream Productions Original Score Score By Nami Melumad

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Walt Disney Records releases the original soundtrack for the hit new series, Disney Pixar's Dream
Productions, now streaming on Disney+. The original score was written by award-winning composer Nami Melumad, and is also available in Dolby® Atmos. The soundtrack also features three songs: "Sweeter (When You're Dancing)" performed by Lily Elise, "It's Mermaid Unicorn" as well as one licensed track, "Boom Go the Speakers."
On the score, Nami says "Scoring Dream
Productions was an opportunity to evoke the lasting emotional impressions of dreams through music. Collaborating with Pixar's visionary filmmakers, we crafted a score that blended genres like funk, soul, jazz, and fusion to match the dynamic dreamscapes of the series. Using a unique ensemble featuring a Hammond B3 organ, I reflected the diverse moods of the show, from the lighthearted, energetic flair of the film studio sequences to thrilling nightmares and heartfelt moments. Creating this score became a core memory for me, highlighting the powerful synergy between music, storytelling, and the creative team that made it all possible."
Taking place in between the events of "Inside Out
" and "Inside Out 2" is Pixar Animation Studios' "Dream Productions," an all-new series about the studio inside Riley's mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream
Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.
Dream
Productions (Original Score) Tracklisting:
1. The Main Theme
2. Dream
Productions
3. This Too Shall Paci
4. We All Dream
For ice Cream
5. The Warehouse of Dreams
6. I Dream
of Jean
7. Little
Cabin in the Valley
8. It's Mermaid Unicorn
9. Dancing Nightmare
10. That's a Wrap
11. The Morning After
12. To Hell in a Golf Cart
13. It's Vintage
14. Goth Complex
15. A Room with a Review
16. Out of Body
17. Chilly Jean Is Not My Mother
18. My Heart
Is an Open Mic
19. What's Your Dance
20. Call It a Comeback
21. Riley or Die
22. An Accident Rating to Happen
23. All the World's a Stage Worker
24. Dream
Date
25. Sleep Walk the Line
26. Demotion Sickness
27. A Line in the Sandwich
28. A Star is Drawn
29. Saboteur of Duty
30. Thus Passeth Paci
31. Dis-Dressed Out
32. Script
Monster
33. What Teens Want
34. The Strife of Riley
35. There's No I in Dream
36 .Carousel of Nightmares
37. Lucidity
38. Boom Go the Speakers
39. Happy Go Riley
40. New Management
41. Sweeter (When You're Dancing)
41. Dream
on Ends
Nami Melumad is an Israeli-Dutch composer based in Los Angeles, whose innovative scores have earned her recognition as a trailblazing talent in film and television. She made history as the first woman to compose for the Star Trek franchise, scoring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy. Her other notable works include Pixar's Dream
Productions, Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder
(co-composed with Michael Giacchino), An American Pickle, Amazon's action hit One Fast Move, and the Oscar-winning documentary short Colette. Nami has received numerous accolades, including the SCL's David
Raksin Award for Emerging Talent (2023), BMI Awards and honors from the Hollywood Music
in Media Awards and Fimucité. A graduate of USC's Scoring for Motion Pictures
and TV program, she also holds a B.A. in multi-style composition from the Jerusalem Academy of Music. Her compositions and arrangements have been performed by the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, the Haifa Symphony Orchestra, and more. Nami is a board member of the Alliance for Women Film Composers and ASMAC (American Society of Music
Arrangers and Composers).