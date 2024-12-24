Walt Disney Records Releases Dream Productions Original Score Score By Nami Melumad





Nami Melumad is an Israeli-Dutch composer based in Los Angeles, whose innovative scores have earned her recognition as a trailblazing talent in film and television. She made history as the first woman to compose for the Star Trek franchise, scoring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy. Her other notable works include Pixar's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Walt Disney Records releases the original soundtrack for the hit new series, Disney Pixar's Dream Productions, now streaming on Disney+. The original score was written by award-winning composer Nami Melumad, and is also available in Dolby® Atmos. The soundtrack also features three songs: "Sweeter (When You're Dancing)" performed by Lily Elise, "It's Mermaid Unicorn" as well as one licensed track, "Boom Go the Speakers."On the score, Nami says "Scoring Dream Productions was an opportunity to evoke the lasting emotional impressions of dreams through music. Collaborating with Pixar's visionary filmmakers, we crafted a score that blended genres like funk, soul, jazz, and fusion to match the dynamic dreamscapes of the series. Using a unique ensemble featuring a Hammond B3 organ, I reflected the diverse moods of the show, from the lighthearted, energetic flair of the film studio sequences to thrilling nightmares and heartfelt moments. Creating this score became a core memory for me, highlighting the powerful synergy between music, storytelling, and the creative team that made it all possible."Taking place in between the events of " Inside Out " and "Inside Out 2" is Pixar Animation Studios' "Dream Productions," an all-new series about the studio inside Riley's mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Dream Productions (Original Score) Tracklisting:1. The Main Theme2. Dream Productions3. This Too Shall Paci4. We All Dream For ice Cream5. The Warehouse of Dreams6. I Dream of Jean7. Little Cabin in the Valley8. It's Mermaid Unicorn9. Dancing Nightmare10. That's a Wrap11. The Morning After12. To Hell in a Golf Cart13. It's Vintage14. Goth Complex15. A Room with a Review16. Out of Body17. Chilly Jean Is Not My Mother18. My Heart Is an Open Mic19. What's Your Dance20. Call It a Comeback21. Riley or Die22. An Accident Rating to Happen23. All the World's a Stage Worker24. Dream Date25. Sleep Walk the Line26. Demotion Sickness27. A Line in the Sandwich28. A Star is Drawn29. Saboteur of Duty30. Thus Passeth Paci31. Dis-Dressed Out32. Script Monster33. What Teens Want34. The Strife of Riley35. There's No I in Dream36 .Carousel of Nightmares37. Lucidity38. Boom Go the Speakers39. Happy Go Riley40. New Management41. Sweeter (When You're Dancing)41. Dream on EndsNami Melumad is an Israeli-Dutch composer based in Los Angeles, whose innovative scores have earned her recognition as a trailblazing talent in film and television. She made history as the first woman to compose for the Star Trek franchise, scoring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy. Her other notable works include Pixar's Dream Productions, Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder (co-composed with Michael Giacchino), An American Pickle, Amazon's action hit One Fast Move, and the Oscar-winning documentary short Colette. Nami has received numerous accolades, including the SCL's David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent (2023), BMI Awards and honors from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and Fimucité. A graduate of USC's Scoring for Motion Pictures and TV program, she also holds a B.A. in multi-style composition from the Jerusalem Academy of Music. Her compositions and arrangements have been performed by the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, the Haifa Symphony Orchestra, and more. Nami is a board member of the Alliance for Women Film Composers and ASMAC (American Society of Music Arrangers and Composers).



