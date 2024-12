Delta Circle On The Move: New Single, New Show Dates, More!

Additonally, their music enters into the multi-spin zone on Iconix



Delta Circle is on the move! Earnest Spiva of Delta Circle comments, "Man, we are really blessed so much is happening right now especially the announcement that our music will spin up to six times per day on Iconix Radio.

Thirty five to forty times per week - that's massive repetitive new exposure for us."

Delta Circle is expected to announce the upcoming date of their early 2025 new EP/album soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern rockers Delta Circle keep on keeping on with new releases, show dates, magazine articles, podcasts and multiple radio spins. Not to mention their 2025 upcoming new music video releases and regional touring. The current holiday season finds the four man southern rockers releasing their newest single "Here's To A Small Town" along with adding new show dates (Riley's in Rincon Georgia & Doc's Bar located in Tybee Island Geogia).Additonally, their music enters into the multi-spin zone on Iconix Radio and you can add to that an upcoming thirty minute international visual podcast interview slated for later this month.Delta Circle is on the move! Earnest Spiva of Delta Circle comments, "Man, we are really blessed so much is happening right now especially the announcement that our music will spin up to six times per day on Iconix Radio.Thirty five to forty times per week - that's massive repetitive new exposure for us."Delta Circle is expected to announce the upcoming date of their early 2025 new EP/album soon.