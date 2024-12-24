Ariana Grande Shares Live Version Of 'Santa Tell Me'





The song, a massive hit upon its release, continues to be popular 10 years later. It was recently announced that the song has hit Billboard Hot 100's top 10 for the first time, alongside



The live version comes amid her massive success as Glinda in the new Wicked movie, and her 2024 hit album eternal sunshine. Following a slightly deluxe edition of her latest album earlier this year, Grande has been releasing performance videos to go along with the extended version of the album, including imperfect for you, we can't be friends (wait for your love) and yes, and?



The album, the first since 2020, was released this past March to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal



In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Ariana Grande's holiday hit Santa Tell Me, the Wicked star has shared a new live edition of the song recorded during the eternal sunshine sessions.The song, a massive hit upon its release, continues to be popular 10 years later. It was recently announced that the song has hit Billboard Hot 100's top 10 for the first time, alongside Kelly Clarkson's Under the Tree. The song was streamed 27.7 million times between December 13-19, 2024.The live version comes amid her massive success as Glinda in the new Wicked movie, and her 2024 hit album eternal sunshine. Following a slightly deluxe edition of her latest album earlier this year, Grande has been releasing performance videos to go along with the extended version of the album, including imperfect for you, we can't be friends (wait for your love) and yes, and?The album, the first since 2020, was released this past March to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed " Thank U, Next " in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga. Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.



