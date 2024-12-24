Summer Walker & NLE Choppa Star In 'Heart Of A Woman' Music Video





22-year-old New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated R&B superstar Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) unveils the official music video for her latest hit song, "Heart Of A Woman." Co-starring multi-platinum rap star NLE Choppa, the video brings to life a dramatic time-loop narrative, where Summer finds herself reliving the same day three times after her partner's infidelity.Drawing inspiration from her celebrated trilogy, the video connects the eras of Over It, Still Over It, and the highly anticipated Finally Over It, with each loop. The intense final sequence showcases Summer walking away from the toxic cycle-and from NLE Choppa-leaving both the relationship and its turmoil engulfed in flames.Fans are treated to an additional surprise as the video opens with a 15 second teaser of a brand-new track, offering a first listen to what's in store on Finally Over It. Directed by the visionary Lacey Duke, the video masterfully intertwines themes of heartbreak, growth, and empowerment.Summer's upcoming album, Finally Over It, marks the culmination of her Over It trilogy, which has become a defining chapter of her R&B reign. The trilogy began with her groundbreaking debut Over It in 2019 and continued with her 2021 Billboard 200 chart-topping sophomore effort Still Over It. Each project has resonated with fans, chronicling the emotional highs and lows of love and self-discovery.In addition to the new video, Summer made her Apple Music Radio debut with her new six-episode radio series, Over It Radio. In her debut episodes, she connected with special guests like Sexyy Redd and Yung Miami, diving into topics of relationships, motherhood, and entrepreneurship, while hinting at new music on the horizon.Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Summer Walker's 2019 debut album, Over It (LVRN/Interscope Records), contains the platinum-certified single " Come Thru " and the 2x platinum hit single "Playing Games." Her acclaimed effort helped her win Soul Train Music Awards in 2019 and 2020 for Best New Artist and Album of the Year, respectively. In 2020, she won an iHeart Music Award for Best New R&B Artist and Top R&B Female Artistfor Billboard that same year. " Come Thru " and " Playing Games " also helped Walker win several ASCAP Awards. Last year, she graced several illustrious magazine covers, including Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue, Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue. In December 2020, she launched her new imprint Ghetto Earth Records in a joint venture with Interscope Records. The first artist she signed was singer/songwriter NO1-NOAH. Lastfall, Summer returned to the R&B forefront with her dazzling sophomore album Still Over It, which reigned No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The collection racked in an impressive 166,000 album-equivalent units and earned her the coveted Chartbreaker Award from Billboard's Women in Music event.22-year-old NLE Choppa is a rap powerhouse with over 9 billion streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques. Since emerging at just 16, Choppa has delivered hit after hit through his partnership with Warner Records and his own NLE Entertainment. Beyond music, Choppa is a true renaissance artist, leading initiatives that blend entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. His commitment to wellness and community-driven projects, including his This Can't Be Vegan food truck and literacy campaigns, showcases a thoughtful leader on and off the mic. Whether he's dropping hits, starring in films, or inspiring the next generation, NLEChoppa is leaving an undeniable mark on music, culture, and beyond.



