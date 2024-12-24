Top40-Charts.com
Music Industry 24 December, 2024

The 47th edition of CLOUZINE MAGAZINE by the SES TEAM is published
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This edition of CLOUZINE Magazine includes engaging interviews with artists Xoe Miles and Matt Maloof.

Readers can look forward to a wealth of new releases, featuring contributions from talents such as Fonz Tramontano, Calida J, David Wahler, John Michael Ferrari, Keith Shaw, Murat Ses, Keith Fiala, Orchestra Fuego, Lluva, Dreampocket, Robbie Harte, An Vedi and Jenn Cleary.

Fonz Tramontano reviewed Peter Sterling, Neil Patton, Neil Tatar and Neil Patton.

CLOUZINE Magazine is helmed by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses, known as OpBe, and is guided by the expertise of Dr. Murat Ses, recognized as the Father of Anadolu Pop. Murat Ses, a Grammy voting member, has garnered several awards and has achieved numerous Billboard chart placements.

As a platform for emerging, lesser-known, as well as already popular charting independent artists, CLOUZINE Magazine offers interviews, reviews, and coverage of their creative endeavors. The magazine actively promotes new releases through various channels, including its social media, newsletters, and its sister publications On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner, and New Releases.

Additionally, CLOUZINE Magazine hosts a successful radio show, which has aired 20 episodes and consistently ranks among the top 5 broadcasts across all genres. Next show is planned for January 2025.

Interested artists can browse all previous issues of CLOUZINE Magazine online at clouzinemagazine.com. They can also email [email protected] for more information. Follow CLOUZINE on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/.

To listen to the Eclectic Radio Show, visit clouzine.net/clouzineradio.html.






