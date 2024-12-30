All The Details On Times Square's New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Times Square
Alliance, One Times Square, and Countdown Entertainment, the co-organizers of Times Square
New Year's Eve, have announced the official Times Square
New Year's Eve event lineup, which will feature live performances by Mark Ambor, Mickey Guyton, Rita Ora, Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers, Megan Moroney, Sophie
Ellis-Bextor, TLC, Greeicy, De La Ghetto, and Kapo as well as an array of special activities and appearances that will happen throughout the evening.
The ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square. Then, the Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) presents a spectacular Chinese cultural performance titled "A Spring
Festival Celebration." In 2024, the Chinese Spring
Festival which marks the beginning of the new year on the Chinese Calendar was inscribed on UNESCO's representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. The performance highlights Chinese flag dancing, opera, and a mix of modern and traditional music and dance to celebrate the Year of the Snake.
Returning as the evening's host is actor and beloved TV personality Jonathan Bennett, host and co-creator of the Hallmark+ reality series "Finding Mr. Christmas," star and Executive Producer of the Hallmark Holiday film "The Holiday Sitter," star of the 2004 film "Mean Girls," and host of the Food Network's top-rated "Cake Wars," "Halloween Wars," and "Holiday Wars," will return to the celebration as Times Square
New Year's Eve Host. Bennett
will be joined by Jeremy Hassell - an experienced live event and celebrity interview host, most recently with Regal Cinemas, who will serve as co-host. Hassell first joined the Times Square
New Year's Eve celebration in 2016.
Times Square
2025 LIVE Performances:
Mark Ambor
performs his hit songs, "Belong Together," "Good to Be," and "Our Way."
Mickey Guyton
performs her hit songs, "My Side of the Country," "House on Fire," "All American," and the special Times Square
New Year's Eve tradition of singing John Lennon's "Imagine
" moments before midnight.
Rita Ora
performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
Jonas Brothers
perform on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
Megan Moroney
performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
Sophie
Ellis-Bextor performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
TLC performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
Carrie Underwood
performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
Greeicy
performs on Univision's ¡Feliz 2025!
De La Ghetto
performs on Univision's ¡Feliz 2025!
Kapo performs on Univision's ¡Feliz 2025!
The Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) will present a cultural performance titled "A Spring
Festival Celebration."
AGNEW, a New York dance group, will perform for The Revelers.
Triad
Brass, New York City's 5-piece brass band featuring Grammy Award winner Jonathan Arons.
Revelers across the globe will be able to experience the excitement of the Times Square
New Year's Eve celebration via the six-hour, live commercial-free webcast, enabled by Live X. The webcast will capture all the action, including the musical performances by Mark Ambor
and Mickey Guyton.
The 16th annual webcast will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop. The custom-designed embeddable video provides viewers with a full Times Square
New Year's Eve experience. This live webcast video experience is available to embed for digital media outlets, bloggers, social media editors, webmasters, and Facebook users as a source of fun and entertaining content on their own sites customized for their respective communities and networks.
The highly anticipated festivities will also include an immersive virtual experience from One Times Square
- home of the iconic New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration. Through the VNYE website, people from across the globe can livestream New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square. This year, millions of Fortnite players can explore Times Square
Island: a new Fortnite island based on the New Year's Eve celebration at One Times Square. Players
can access three NYE-themed games and quests through the virtual One Times Square
building. The celebration will feature NYE wishes in different time zones including a live Ball Drop Celebration.
For over 120 years, Times Square
has been the center of worldwide attention on New Year's Eve, ever since the owners of One Times Square
began in 1904 to conduct rooftop celebrations to greet the New Year. The first Ball Lowering celebration occurred in 1907, and this tradition is now a universal symbol of welcoming the New Year.
The Times Square
2025 Webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on December 31, 2024, and end at 12:15 a.m. ET on January 1, 2025. The show will be streamed live on multiple websites.
A number of broadcast networks will be airing elements of the Times Square
celebration, including ABC ("Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"), CNN ("New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper
and Andy Cohen"), Telemundo (Bienvenido 2025), and Univision (¡Feliz 2025!).
Embedding codes and additional webcast information is available at TimesSquareNYC.org. Information is also provided about an additional feed that is available with open captions and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.