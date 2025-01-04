



Adrianna is carving a name for herself in the country music world with music that speaks directly to the heart and soul of her audience. Her latest single, "The Price", is an empowering anthem that captures the essence of personal growth despite negativity and adversity. Adrianna delivers a bold message about resilience and the challenges of overcoming the adversity of personal life choices. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The dynamic Country music artist Adrianna Freeman is back with her latest new hit single, "The Price." Her first single, "Just A Girl," addressed the challenges faced by children in broken homes and was adopted as the official theme song of The National Network for Youth (NN4Y) in Washington, D.C. Her debut album, "Either You Do or You Don't," received rave reviews and was embraced by fans worldwide.In May of 2024, Adrianna released "I Ran Out of Whiskey Yesterday." Written in collaboration with her longtime bandmate Mark Hawkins, the song resonates with the struggles faced by many Americans today and embodies the essence of country music's true spirit -"three chords and the truth." Adrianna followed up with "Halo" in September of 2024, with a powerful video that puts viewers in the pews of a nostalgic southern Sunday morning with a gut-wrenching twist.Now Adrianna Freeman, the soulful voice that has captured hearts with her poignant storytelling and unwavering authenticity, releases her latest single, "The Price." "The Price is an up-tempo song with a Delta Blues feel", says Freeman; "I believe it will keep the listener enthralled, while the Blues licks, and expressive vocal performance tells the cautionary tale of two lovers who let the sun go down on their wrath".The path to country music stardom for Adrianna has been a worn road, but Freeman pushes forward with her dreams and a new single titled "The Price" released January 3rd which she belts out with gusto, conviction, and a soulful voice. For Freeman, what lies ahead are dreams revealed, behind, a road paved for the future.Adrianna is carving a name for herself in the country music world with music that speaks directly to the heart and soul of her audience. Her latest single, "The Price", is an empowering anthem that captures the essence of personal growth despite negativity and adversity. Adrianna delivers a bold message about resilience and the challenges of overcoming the adversity of personal life choices.



