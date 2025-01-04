Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 04 January, 2025

The Dynamic Country Music Artist Adrianna Freeman Is Back With Her Latest New Hit Single "The Price"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1403 entries in 28 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
429 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1249 entries in 26 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
648 entries in 22 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
204 entries in 27 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
321 entries in 11 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
517 entries in 24 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
192 entries in 19 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1842 entries in 33 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
403 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
736 entries in 27 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
242 entries in 13 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
656 entries in 25 charts
Snowman
Sia
281 entries in 18 charts
The Dynamic Country Music Artist Adrianna Freeman Is Back With Her Latest New Hit Single "The Price"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The dynamic Country music artist Adrianna Freeman is back with her latest new hit single, "The Price." Her first single, "Just A Girl," addressed the challenges faced by children in broken homes and was adopted as the official theme song of The National Network for Youth (NN4Y) in Washington, D.C. Her debut album, "Either You Do or You Don't," received rave reviews and was embraced by fans worldwide.

In May of 2024, Adrianna released "I Ran Out of Whiskey Yesterday." Written in collaboration with her longtime bandmate Mark Hawkins, the song resonates with the struggles faced by many Americans today and embodies the essence of country music's true spirit -"three chords and the truth." Adrianna followed up with "Halo" in September of 2024, with a powerful video that puts viewers in the pews of a nostalgic southern Sunday morning with a gut-wrenching twist.

Now Adrianna Freeman, the soulful voice that has captured hearts with her poignant storytelling and unwavering authenticity, releases her latest single, "The Price." "The Price is an up-tempo song with a Delta Blues feel", says Freeman; "I believe it will keep the listener enthralled, while the Blues licks, and expressive vocal performance tells the cautionary tale of two lovers who let the sun go down on their wrath".

The path to country music stardom for Adrianna has been a worn road, but Freeman pushes forward with her dreams and a new single titled "The Price" released January 3rd which she belts out with gusto, conviction, and a soulful voice. For Freeman, what lies ahead are dreams revealed, behind, a road paved for the future.

Adrianna is carving a name for herself in the country music world with music that speaks directly to the heart and soul of her audience. Her latest single, "The Price", is an empowering anthem that captures the essence of personal growth despite negativity and adversity. Adrianna delivers a bold message about resilience and the challenges of overcoming the adversity of personal life choices.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0041561 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041978359222412 secs