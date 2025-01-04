Restless Road Rings In The New Year With 'Work On Me'



In 2023, the band released their debut album Last Rodeo. The 18-track album features buzzworthy tracks "Last Rodeo," "I Don't Wanna Be That Guy," "Sundown Somewhere," "On My Way," their SiriusXM The Highway No. 1 hit "Growing Old With You" and fan favorite "Bar Friends." In 2024, Restless Road toured on their headline Last Rodeo Tour selling out New York City's Gramercy Theater, Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, London's Lafayette and more as well as played the U.K. 's C2C: Country to Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country powerhouse band Restless Road welcomes 2025 with the release of "Work On Me," available everywhere now. Written by Restless Road, Jacob Davis and Joe Fox, "Work On Me" spotlights the trio's complementary vocals in this smooth country ballad dedicated to finding the person that makes you want to be the best version of yourself. With the season of New Year's resolutions in full swing, Restless Road sets their sights on righting their wrongs, recognizing their imperfect habits and devoting themselves to putting in the work for their significant other."This song is all about finding someone who inspires you to get your act together," shares Restless Road. "We all have special people in our lives who make us want to work on ourselves to be the best we can be, especially this time of year. We are so excited that this one is finally out. We've loved getting to play it on the road for y'all and see the positive reaction."The band kicks off the new year strong after teasing "Work On Me" on social media and performing it for international audiences last month on their Last Rodeo Tour, seeing a growing clamor for its release. The trio wrapped up 2024 on their headlining tour with sold-out shows across Europe and the U.K. Taking their "faultless three-part harmonies" (Holler) on the road, the band made nine stops before year-end, including shows in Berlin, Munich and London, which proved "a fitting end to a stellar run of nine shows" (Country in the UK).The release follows "Done It By Now," the first drop since the trio's 2023 debut album Last Rodeo. "Anthemic, catchy, and vulnerable," the November release "feels tailor-made for Restless Road" (Country Swag). Written by Nashville heavy hitters Zach Abend, James McNair and Emily Weisband, "Done It By Now" is "not only vocally stunning but also heart-wrenchingly relatable" (All Country News). Its timeless message conveys the rollercoaster of emotions faced with heartbreak, while the reminders of a past relationship inhibit the ability to move on.Already named as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch and Opry's NextStage artists, the 2024 ACM Award nominees now look forward to more new music and touring in 2025 including Tortuga Music Festival, Dirty Boots Country Fest and Gulf Coast Jam. Keep up with their exciting announcements at restlessroad.com and follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.Made up of three different but complementary voices, country band Restless Road (Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack) is "one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year" (Wide Open Country). Praised by People, Taste of Country, Billboard and more, the band's powerhouse harmonies and soul-baring lyrics have accumulated over 300 million cumulative career streams and amassed a following of over 5 million on their social media platforms. As NBC's TODAY host Hoda Kotb put it, "That harmony…you feel it in your soul."In 2023, the band released their debut album Last Rodeo. The 18-track album features buzzworthy tracks "Last Rodeo," "I Don't Wanna Be That Guy," "Sundown Somewhere," "On My Way," their SiriusXM The Highway No. 1 hit "Growing Old With You" and fan favorite "Bar Friends." In 2024, Restless Road toured on their headline Last Rodeo Tour selling out New York City's Gramercy Theater, Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, London's Lafayette and more as well as played the U.K. 's C2C: Country to Country Music Festival. The band recently wrapped on the road with Brett Young and returned to the U.K. & Europe for their headline tour at the end of 2024. They have also toured with Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson,Tim McGraw, Cole Swindell and made stops at Stagecoach, CMA Fest and many more festivals across the globe. They have performed on ABC's The Bachelor, and have been featured by CMT, EXTRA, TODAY and more. They were also named as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch and Opry's NextStage Artists. With all signs indicating Restless Road as a contender for best new vocal group, its members continue to write, sing and perform together as they take the next steps down country music's long and winding road.



