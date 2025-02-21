Eli Roth's Love Of Italo Disco And Italy's Cheeky, Sexy Comedies Of The '70s And '80s On Full Frontal Display On New Compilation, Eli Roth's Red Light Disco: Dancefloor Seductions From Italian Sexploitation Cinema, Due March 21





Another song that blurs the line between inspiration and infringement, "Runnin' Around" by Daniele Patucchi is an irresistible and brilliant "rip-off" of Lipps Inc.'s "Funky Town." With pounding drums, a groovy disco-funk bassline, claps, and infectious percussion, Patucchi delivers a dynamic and cheeky version of the hit—turning imitation into a bold, irresistible statement. The song is a prime example of Italy's love of American music and some of the shortcuts they often took when rushing to create music for their booming film industry. While the song was originally used in the 1980 film, "Bionda Fragola," horror movie afficionado, Roth, first discovered and became obsessed with the track from the 1982 Spanish slashterpiece, "Pieces," where it soundtracks a famously gory aerobics scene. Roth's love of gialli (or Italian horror films) is also represented with Bruno Nicolai's "Servizio fotografico," a dreamy, Giallo-inspired melody that blends elegance and intrigue, from "La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte" ("The Red Kills



Other highlights include "Taxi Girl" (Ritmico Disco), the funky instrumental theme to the 1977 classic by session legends Enrico Pierannunzi & Silvano Chimenti, under their alias Pulsar



Rising to popularity throughout the 1970s and into the early '80s, Italy's sexy comedies were unabashedly Italian, in the style, the attitude, and certainly the humor of the day. The R-rated films often portrayed a buffoonish man lusting after a beautiful young girl and failing spectacularly. Made quickly and with limited budgets, many of the films did massively well which resulted in high demand from the audiences who just wanted to have fun in the cinema and be titillated by nudity. While the movies definitely do not pass today's political correctness test, they are very much a product of their time, but not without their merit, especially when it comes to the music that soundtracked these films that ranged from playfully sensual to comically sordid.



2LP VINYL - DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING:



LATO A

A1. Sparklin' Conversation - Alfonso Zenga,

A2. La Musica È - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. L'INFERMIERA DI NOTTE (1979)

A3. Una vergine in familia - Carlo Savina — from O.S.T. UNA VERGINE IN FAMIGLIA (1975) *

A4. Avere vent'anni -

A5. Quando vuoi con chi vuoi - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. LA LICEALE SEDUCE I PROFESSORI (1979) **



LATO B

B1. Amori Stellari - Giochi erotici nella terza Galassia (Titoli) - Don Powell — from O.S.T. AMORI STELLARI - GIOCHI EROTICI NELLA TERZA GALASSIA (1981) *

B2. I'm Number One - Nico Fidenco — from O.S.T. EROS PERVERSION (1979) **

B3. Sexy Night - Nico Fidenco — from O.S.T. PORNO HOLOCAUST (1981)

B4. Taxi Girl (Ritmico Disco) - Pulsar

B5. Nude Odeon (Ritmico Funk) - Vasil Kojucharov — from O.S.T. NUDE ODEON (1979) *



LATO C

C1. L'erotomane (Beat) - Riz Ortolani — from O.S.T. L'EROTOMANE (1980)

C2. What Can I Do - Stelvio Cipriani — from O.S.T. LA SUPPLENTE VA IN CITTÀ (1979) **

C3. Servizio fotográfico - Bruno Nicolai — from O.S.T. LA DAMA ROSSA UCCIDE SETTE VOLTE (1972)

C4. Do It With The Pamango - Franco Campanino — from O.S.T. UNA MOGLIE, DUE AMICI, QUATTRO AMANTI (1980) *

C5. La settimana bianca - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. LA SETTIMANA BIANCA (1980)



LATO D

D1. Studio X -

D2. Studio Z -

D3. I'm So Young - Versione coro - Giacomo Dell'Orso — from O.S.T. L'INFERMIERA DI MIO PADRE (1981) *

D4. Runnin' Around - Daniele Patucchi — from O.S.T. BIONDA FRAGOLA (1980) *

D5. Il sesso del diavolo - Finale - Stelvio Cipriani — from O.S.T. IL SESSO DEL DIAVOLO (1971)



BONUS 45 RPM - 7 INCHES

A. Avere vent'anni - Franco Campanino — from O.S.T. AVERE VENT'ANNI (1978) **

B. Doppio sesso incrociato (Disco Sexy) - Alfonso Santisteban — from O.S.T. DOPPIO SESSO INCROCIATO (1980) *

* previously unreleased

** first time on vinyl



CD/DIGITAL

1. Sparklin' Conversation - Alfonso Zenga,

2. La musica è - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. L'INFERMIERA DI NOTTE (1979)

3. Una vergine in familia - Carlo Savina — from O.S.T. UNA VERGINE IN FAMIGLIA (1975) *

4. Avere vent'anni -

5. Quando vuoi con chi vuoi - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. LA LICEALE SEDUCE I PROFESSORI (1979) **

6. Amori Stellari - Giochi erotici nella terza Galassia (Titoli) - Don Powell — from O.S.T. AMORI STELLARI - GIOCHI EROTICI NELLA TERZA GALASSIA (1981) *

7. I'm Number One - Nico Fidenco — from O.S.T. EROS PERVERSION (1979) **

8. Sexy Night - Nico Fidenco — from O.S.T. PORNO HOLOCAUST (1981)

9. Taxi Girl (Ritmico Disco) - Pulsar

10. Nude Odeon (Ritmico Funk) - Vasil Kojucharov — from O.S.T. NUDE ODEON (1979) *

11. L'erotomane (Beat) - Riz Ortolani — from O.S.T. L'EROTOMANE (1980)

12. What Can I Do - Stelvio Cipriani — from O.S.T. LA SUPPLENTE VA IN CITTÀ (1979) **

13. Servizio fotográfico - Bruno Nicolai — from O.S.T. LA DAMA ROSSA UCCIDE SETTE VOLTE (1972)

14. Do It With The Pamango - Franco Campanino — from O.S.T. UNA MOGLIE, DUE AMICI, QUATTRO AMANTI (1980) *

15. La settimana bianca - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. LA SETTIMANA BIANCA (1980)

16. Studio X -

17. Studio Z -

18. I'm So Young - Versione coro - Giacomo Dell'Orso — from O.S.T. L'INFERMIERA DI MIO PADRE (1981) *

19. Runnin' Around - Daniele Patucchi — from O.S.T. BIONDA FRAGOLA (1980) *

20. Il sesso del diavolo - Finale - Stelvio Cipriani — from O.S.T. IL SESSO DEL DIAVOLO (1971)

* previously unreleased

** first time on vinyl



From jazz to classical music, from tropical rhythms to funk, from easy listening to avant-garde music, the sound of CAM Sugar spaces through different cultures and styles, mixed together and interpreted in the typical Italian key. The result is a current, refined, and highly sought-after catalog, whose repertoire continues to interest and being discovered by aficionados, music insiders, eager collectors and talented music producers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed American auteur, actor and lover of Italian genre B-movies and the scintillating disco soundtracks that bolstered their hilarious and hedonistic plots, Eli Roth ("Cabin Fever," "Hostel," "Thanksgiving") has curated a collection of some of his favorite songs from the heyday of "commedia sexy all italiana" (or sexy Italian comedies) of the '70s and '80s, inviting you into his very own red light discothéque. A forbidden journey across the vaults of legendary Italian soundtrack label CAM Sugar, Eli Roth's Red Light Disco: Dancefloor Seductions From Italian Sexploitation Cinema, due March 21 via CAM Sugar/UMe, features 20 infectious dancefloor fillers, spanning from kinky disco and psychedelic funk to swaggery rock and roll and seductive bossa nova, all handpicked by Roth who was granted unfettered access into CAM Sugar's extensive archive of more than 2,000 Italian and French soundtracks. The music from these beloved cult movies is both highly sought after by fanatics of the genre as well as lovers of Italian dance music as much of it has never been released outside of the films."When I first heard the music of the Italian genre films of the 1970s, these tracks were impossible to find outside of the films themselves. I would rip the music from the DVDs or VHS tapes, often with the dialogue, because I couldn't find them anywhere else," writes Roth in his accompanying essay. "When CAM Sugar asked me to curate this collection, it was not only a thrill for me as a film fan, it was a dream as a director too, because they opened the archive to thousands and thousands of previously unreleased tracks. Songs that have not been heard since the original film releases, all pristine as if they were recorded today. I wanted to curate a party, a very cool, very groovy 1970s Italian disco party, as if we were all in a scene from one of these movies. There were so many songs to choose from that we wound up with a double album, and these are just the final selections. Horror and Italian genre fans will recognize some of them and now have perfect recordings. It's a party from start to finish."For this guided tour of some of the most exciting dance music from Italy's sexploitation cinema, Roth selected tracks from both Italian film music's most famous and cult composers alike, including Stelvio Cipriani, Bruno Nicolai, Riz Ortolani, Franco Campanino, Gianni Ferrio, Nico Fidenco, and Daniele Patucchi.Eli Roth's Red Light Disco will be available in several formats, including a standard version on either 2LP black vinyl or CD, or the ultimate fan must-have, a limited deluxe edition, presenting the album on red vinyl and boasting a special mirrored cover, a 45 RPM 7" single with two rare cuts - one unreleased and one previously unissued on vinyl - plus a poster and a set of postcards with unseen photographs from Italian sexy comedy film sets. All versions of the album include a beautifully designed 28-page booklet - "Eli Roth's Guide To Italian Red Light Cinema" - with extensive liner notes by Roth who conducts illuminating interviews with European cinema icon Edwige Fenech ("Taxi Girl"), and the daughter and granddaughter of Bombolo, one of the most famous Italian character actors of this eye-and-button-popping era. The booklet also includes interviews with composer Franco Campanino, archival posters of many of the Red Light films, vintage press reviews and other archive ephemera from CAM Sugar's vast vault. The rousing collection features newly restored and remastered audio from the original tapes allowing the music to sound better than ever. It includes nine previously unreleased tracks that have never been released outside of the hard-to-find films, and four additional tracks never previously released on vinyl.Red Light Disco will also be available on all principal Digital Streaming Platforms from March 21.Alfonso Zenga and Paolo Gatti's "Sparklin Conversation" from 1980's "Sensi Caldi" kicks off the album with its four-on-the-floor disco beat, elastic bassline, layers of synthesizers, and frenetic saxophone, setting the scene for what's to come. Italian sexy comedy actress and disco diva, Gloria Guida, lights up the dance floor with glitter, glamour and groove on the quintessential nightlight anthems, "La Musica È," from "L'infermiera di Notte" and "Quando Vuoi Con Chi Vuoi" from "La Liceale Seduce I Professori," both released in 1979 from composer great, Gianni Ferrio. Don Powell's theme song for 1980's "Amori Stellari - Giochi Erotici Nella Terza Galassia" is a cosmic disco adventure inspired by the glittery world of "Barbarella" and "Flash Gordon," while Nico Fedenco's "I'm Number One" from 1979's "Eros Perversion" combines grit and seductive swagger with echoes of The Kinks' "You Really Got Me."Another song that blurs the line between inspiration and infringement, "Runnin' Around" by Daniele Patucchi is an irresistible and brilliant "rip-off" of Lipps Inc.'s "Funky Town." With pounding drums, a groovy disco-funk bassline, claps, and infectious percussion, Patucchi delivers a dynamic and cheeky version of the hit—turning imitation into a bold, irresistible statement. The song is a prime example of Italy's love of American music and some of the shortcuts they often took when rushing to create music for their booming film industry. While the song was originally used in the 1980 film, "Bionda Fragola," horror movie afficionado, Roth, first discovered and became obsessed with the track from the 1982 Spanish slashterpiece, "Pieces," where it soundtracks a famously gory aerobics scene. Roth's love of gialli (or Italian horror films) is also represented with Bruno Nicolai's "Servizio fotografico," a dreamy, Giallo-inspired melody that blends elegance and intrigue, from "La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte" ("The Red Queen Seven Times"). "I've always wanted to have it on vinyl, so I snuck it in there because it fits in with the vibe of the other music," Roth reveals.Other highlights include "Taxi Girl" (Ritmico Disco), the funky instrumental theme to the 1977 classic by session legends Enrico Pierannunzi & Silvano Chimenti, under their alias Pulsar Music LTD, and the legendary Riz Ortolani's "L'Erotomane" (Beat), a slice of psychedelic funk and spoken word with trippy instrumentation from the 1974 film of the same name. "What Can I Do" by the maestro Stelvio Cipriani from 1979's "La Supplente Va In Citta" channels the energy of an Italian Studio 54 with soaring English vocals and a "Do The Hustle" vibe while his "Il Sesso Del Diavolo - Finale" from the 1979 flick closes out the album with an instrumental inspired by Iron Butterfly's "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," offering a darker, funkier alternative with his signature Italian flair.Rising to popularity throughout the 1970s and into the early '80s, Italy's sexy comedies were unabashedly Italian, in the style, the attitude, and certainly the humor of the day. The R-rated films often portrayed a buffoonish man lusting after a beautiful young girl and failing spectacularly. Made quickly and with limited budgets, many of the films did massively well which resulted in high demand from the audiences who just wanted to have fun in the cinema and be titillated by nudity. While the movies definitely do not pass today's political correctness test, they are very much a product of their time, but not without their merit, especially when it comes to the music that soundtracked these films that ranged from playfully sensual to comically sordid.Eli Roth's Red Light Disco offers an unparalleled and unique exploration of the erotic side of Italian sexploitation soundtracks, making it a dream come true for genre film enthusiasts and crate diggers eager to experience these rare tracks beyond their original films. At the same time, it serves as the perfect introduction and an incredible education for newcomers discovering the brilliance of Italy's Red Light Cinema.2LP VINYL - DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING:LATO AA1. Sparklin' Conversation - Alfonso Zenga, Paolo Gatti — from O.S.T. SENSI CALDI (1980)A2. La Musica È - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. L'INFERMIERA DI NOTTE (1979)A3. Una vergine in familia - Carlo Savina — from O.S.T. UNA VERGINE IN FAMIGLIA (1975) *A4. Avere vent'anni - Disco - Franco Campanino — from O.S.T. AVERE VENT'ANNI (1978) **A5. Quando vuoi con chi vuoi - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. LA LICEALE SEDUCE I PROFESSORI (1979) **LATO BB1. Amori Stellari - Giochi erotici nella terza Galassia (Titoli) - Don Powell — from O.S.T. AMORI STELLARI - GIOCHI EROTICI NELLA TERZA GALASSIA (1981) *B2. I'm Number One - Nico Fidenco — from O.S.T. EROS PERVERSION (1979) **B3. Sexy Night - Nico Fidenco — from O.S.T. PORNO HOLOCAUST (1981)B4. Taxi Girl (Ritmico Disco) - Pulsar Music Ltd. — from O.S.T. TAXI GIRL (1977) *B5. Nude Odeon (Ritmico Funk) - Vasil Kojucharov — from O.S.T. NUDE ODEON (1979) *LATO CC1. L'erotomane (Beat) - Riz Ortolani — from O.S.T. L'EROTOMANE (1980)C2. What Can I Do - Stelvio Cipriani — from O.S.T. LA SUPPLENTE VA IN CITTÀ (1979) **C3. Servizio fotográfico - Bruno Nicolai — from O.S.T. LA DAMA ROSSA UCCIDE SETTE VOLTE (1972)C4. Do It With The Pamango - Franco Campanino — from O.S.T. UNA MOGLIE, DUE AMICI, QUATTRO AMANTI (1980) *C5. La settimana bianca - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. LA SETTIMANA BIANCA (1980)LATO DD1. Studio X - Giuseppe De Luca — from O.S.T. L'ALTRA FACCIA DEL PECCATO (1969)D2. Studio Z - Giuseppe De Luca — from O.S.T. L'ALTRA FACCIA DEL PECCATO (1969) *D3. I'm So Young - Versione coro - Giacomo Dell'Orso — from O.S.T. L'INFERMIERA DI MIO PADRE (1981) *D4. Runnin' Around - Daniele Patucchi — from O.S.T. BIONDA FRAGOLA (1980) *D5. Il sesso del diavolo - Finale - Stelvio Cipriani — from O.S.T. IL SESSO DEL DIAVOLO (1971)BONUS 45 RPM - 7 INCHESA. Avere vent'anni - Franco Campanino — from O.S.T. AVERE VENT'ANNI (1978) **B. Doppio sesso incrociato (Disco Sexy) - Alfonso Santisteban — from O.S.T. DOPPIO SESSO INCROCIATO (1980) ** previously unreleased** first time on vinylCD/DIGITAL1. Sparklin' Conversation - Alfonso Zenga, Paolo Gatti — from O.S.T. SENSI CALDI (1980)2. La musica è - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. L'INFERMIERA DI NOTTE (1979)3. Una vergine in familia - Carlo Savina — from O.S.T. UNA VERGINE IN FAMIGLIA (1975) *4. Avere vent'anni - Disco - Franco Campanino — from O.S.T. AVERE VENT'ANNI (1978) **5. Quando vuoi con chi vuoi - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. LA LICEALE SEDUCE I PROFESSORI (1979) **6. Amori Stellari - Giochi erotici nella terza Galassia (Titoli) - Don Powell — from O.S.T. AMORI STELLARI - GIOCHI EROTICI NELLA TERZA GALASSIA (1981) *7. I'm Number One - Nico Fidenco — from O.S.T. EROS PERVERSION (1979) **8. Sexy Night - Nico Fidenco — from O.S.T. PORNO HOLOCAUST (1981)9. Taxi Girl (Ritmico Disco) - Pulsar Music Ltd. — from O.S.T. TAXI GIRL (1977) *10. Nude Odeon (Ritmico Funk) - Vasil Kojucharov — from O.S.T. NUDE ODEON (1979) *11. L'erotomane (Beat) - Riz Ortolani — from O.S.T. L'EROTOMANE (1980)12. What Can I Do - Stelvio Cipriani — from O.S.T. LA SUPPLENTE VA IN CITTÀ (1979) **13. Servizio fotográfico - Bruno Nicolai — from O.S.T. LA DAMA ROSSA UCCIDE SETTE VOLTE (1972)14. Do It With The Pamango - Franco Campanino — from O.S.T. UNA MOGLIE, DUE AMICI, QUATTRO AMANTI (1980) *15. La settimana bianca - Gianni Ferrio — from O.S.T. LA SETTIMANA BIANCA (1980)16. Studio X - Giuseppe De Luca — from O.S.T. L'ALTRA FACCIA DEL PECCATO (1969)17. Studio Z - Giuseppe De Luca — from O.S.T. L'ALTRA FACCIA DEL PECCATO (1969) *18. I'm So Young - Versione coro - Giacomo Dell'Orso — from O.S.T. L'INFERMIERA DI MIO PADRE (1981) *19. Runnin' Around - Daniele Patucchi — from O.S.T. BIONDA FRAGOLA (1980) *20. Il sesso del diavolo - Finale - Stelvio Cipriani — from O.S.T. IL SESSO DEL DIAVOLO (1971)* previously unreleased** first time on vinylCAM SUGARWith over 2,000 original scores, CAM Sugar is undoubtedly the most extensive and representative catalog of Italian original soundtracks, winner of over 500 international awards, including an Oscar for Best Original Score for "Il Postino."Founded in Rome in 1959, CAM provided the music for some of the most outstanding, award-winning Italian films: Nino Rota for Federico Fellini ("Amarcord," "La Dolce Vita," "8½") and Luchino Visconti, Giovanni Fusco for Michelangelo Antonioni, Riz Ortolani with "Mondo Cane" and Luis Bacalov for the Oscar winning, "Il Postino."The valuable archive includes original master tapes by Ennio Morricone, Piero Piccioni, Stelvio Cipriani, Armando Trovajoli, Piero Umiliani, Nicola Piovani, Philippe Sarde, François De Roubaix, and many other great Italian and French composers.SYNCThe CAM Sugar catalogue also features the great original soundtracks of the '60s and '70s composed by Italian (and French) Maestros of the genre-cinema (horror, giallo, spaghetti western, spy-movie and more), appreciated by today's music industry insiders and every Italian-sound aficionado worldwide, with illustrious and influential admirers by the names of Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson and producer Danger Mouse.SAMPLESAs a matter of fact, CAM Sugar has inspired some of the greatest artists in music today: from rock to electronic to hip-hop, the sounds of CAM have been sampled by Drake, James Blake, Black Keys, Kali Uchis, Tei Shi, Flying Lotus, and more.HIDDEN GEMSEven more outstanding is the fact that nearly 70% of the CAM Sugar archive consists of unreleased material that was only featured in the original movie soundtrack but was never published. These hidden gems are proper Italian treasures in the process of being recovered from the original master tapes and will certainly reveal a great number of straight-to-digital albums, perfect for themed playlists.NEW RELEASESThe catalog is still active and keeps on growing to this day with new soundtracks signed by contemporary composers (Paolo Buonvino, Nicola Piovani, Franco Piersanti, Riccardo Sinigallia, Pivio e Aldo De Scalzi, Andrea Farri, Andrea Guerra, Pasquale Catalano, Giuliano Taviani), including the original score of "The Ruthless" (2019), the Italian crime film inspired by the '70s genre and distributed worldwide by Netflix and the international series Medici.From jazz to classical music, from tropical rhythms to funk, from easy listening to avant-garde music, the sound of CAM Sugar spaces through different cultures and styles, mixed together and interpreted in the typical Italian key. The result is a current, refined, and highly sought-after catalog, whose repertoire continues to interest and being discovered by aficionados, music insiders, eager collectors and talented music producers.



