Secret Garden Thirty Years Of "Songs From A Secret Garden" Remastered And Redesigned Iconic Album

Rolf Løvland and Fionnuala Sherry look forward to inviting old and new fans to relive the magic of their timeless music in 2025, a year that marks a milestone in the duos exceptional career. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Norwegian-Irish duo Secret Garden, consisting of Rolf Løvland and violinist Fionnuala Sherry, proudly announces the 30th anniversary of their debut album, "Songs from a Secret Garden". Originally released in 1995, the album put the duo on the international map with its unique combination of classical and folk music in instrumental and vocal settings, and special blend of Celtic-Norwegian emotion and energy. The album features the iconic song 'Nocturne', which secured Norway´s victory in the Eurovision Song Contest in May of that same year.To celebrate the anniversary, the album will be remastered and re-released on special digital, vinyl and CD editions. The global launch is scheduled for the 15th of May 2025, exactly 30 years after the original release and the historic Eurovision victory. The special edition includes a remastered version of 'Nocturne' which will be released around Norway's annual music competition, Melodi Grand Prix, on February 14th. Secret Garden has achieved remarkable success over three decades with over three billion streams and five million album sales, and successful tours in many countries across the world. The duo has 113 platinum awards to their name from multiple global territories, and their music is frequently used on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, where their songs enjoy billions of views.2025 also marks composer Rolf Løvland's 70th birthday, celebrating his impressive career as one of Norway's greatest living musical exports. Løvland stands behind two Eurovision victories ('La det swinge' with Bobbysocks in 1985 and 'Nocturne' in 1995), and the worldwide success of his song 'You Raise Me Up' - which has been recorded by over 1000 artists and is one of the most-covered songs in modern music history - is an important part of his and Secret Garden's legacy. It is often referred to as "one of the songs of the century."The celebration of Secret Garden's 30th anniversary includes:A remastered special edition of 'Songs from a Secret Garden'Re-release of 'Nocturne' around the anniversary of Melodi Grand Prix victory on February 14th, 2025.Global release of the album in exclusive vinyl and CD formats.Rolf Løvland and Fionnuala Sherry look forward to inviting old and new fans to relive the magic of their timeless music in 2025, a year that marks a milestone in the duos exceptional career.



