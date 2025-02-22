Top40-Charts.com
Argentinian Band Triada Share "Rompi"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Argentinian band TRÍADA - comprised of Diamela Spina (percussion, vocals), Aylen Reynoso (guitar) and Julia Percowicz (vocals) - share "Rompí," an upbeat yet vulnerable rendition of Uruguayan singer-songwriter Sofía Alvez's love song. Over vibrant percussion and Aylen's dynamic guitar playing, the band recounts the heartbreak that comes with saying goodbye:
"Y está bien, mi amor, vos siempre fuiste el Sol y fui yo quien falló."
"And it's okay, my love, you were always the Sun and I was the one who failed."

The Buenos Aires-based band formed at the performing arts school they attended together. The girls would make videos after class, recording covers of Bossa Nova classics like João Gilberto's "O Pato," which garnered over 2 million views on Instagram Reels. Eventually, "O Pato" became their first proper release, solidifying their far-reaching sound and global audience. Alongside the announcement of De Versiones y Alma, came their recent single "Sale La Luna," which earned praise from HOLA! and Remezcla. De Versiones y Alma, their debut EP, offers listeners a chance to step into their jam session, enveloped in their comforting vocals and sisterly sound. Through their romantic covers, TRÍADA embraces percussion and guitar, transforming songs from around the world with a fresh Argentine flair.

Initially tapping into progressive rock and experimenting with a post-punk vibe, the three friends later freely dove into the sounds that formed them: folklore, jazz, bossanova, and acoustic music from singer songwriters like Jorge Drexler, Los Panchos, Gustavo Peña, Zoe Gotusso and more. Now, the trio is taking their love across borders and language barriers with an EP that calls to artists from Uruguay, Brazil, the UK, and, of course, Argentina. A group of friends at their core, TRÍADA blends genres and reimagines their favorite songs in their voice. "We don't know what the future holds; we haven't produced our album yet," they assess, "but we're super clear on the fact that our Argentinian roots, and more broadly our Latino roots, will be there."

At 19, Diamela, Aylen and Julia are young but they contain old souls, breathing new life and the spirit of Buenos Aires into classic songs for a Gen Z and Gen Alpha audience. Their name, TRÍADA, references the musical term for three notes that make a single chord, as the three girls morph into a sonic sisterhood.
De Versiones y Alma will be released March 21 on Verve Records and Mercury Records.






