Canadian Hip-hop Pioneer K-os Releases Anniversary Re-issue Of Double Album Black On Blonde





"5th album forced me into the 5th dimension. Feels like the first 4 records were just the research I needed to invoke BLack On BLonde. Dimension 5 is an echelon of measure that's curved in on itself ever so tightly. Somewhere in the midst of making the album I felt that internal curve happen to me. When I discovered due to a meta error that BLack On BLonde was not released anywhere else in the world aside from Canada and the U.S. I listened to it again, like for the first time, like a first time listener. It held up real good, and the sonic journey was a mind bending experience! So here it is, just ICYMI it, BLack On BLonde+ an unearthed, ambiguous, meta error" says k-os.



The reissue not only honors the original album but also introduces a brand-new track, "Pocket Dial," adding an exciting new dimension to this already disruptive work. It unveils fresh insights, such as the iconic influence of Neil Young, whose sound is sampled on the track "Play This Game."



Originally recorded at Hayden Christensen's deserted Laurel Canyon mansion, BLack on BLonde holds an important place in Canadian music history as k-os became the first Canadian hip-hop artist to release a double album. With its fusion of rock and old-school hip-hop, this project shattered expectations and set the stage for future genre-blending artists, including Drake, who has cited k-os as a key inspiration for his Scorpion album.



BLack on BLonde features exciting collaborations from a varied array of guests, including



BLack on BLonde+ Track Listing:

Disc 1:

Spraying My Pen feat. Saukrates and Shad

Diamond Sky

NYCE 2 Know Ya

C.L.A. feat.

Nobody Else

One Time feat. Haines Vox

Mojo On

Try Again feat.

MTV



Disc 2:

The Dog Is Mine

Don't Touch feat. Sam Roberts

Alone In My Car

Put Down Your Phone!

Billy Bragg Winners feat. Jay Malinowski

Surf's Up feat. Sebastien Grainger

Play This Game

Wonder Woman (As My Guitar Gently Streets)

BLondes

POCKET DIAL



