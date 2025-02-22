Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams Debut "Call Me When You Break Up" + Video





Since making her debut in 2019, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum recording artist Selena Gomez, GRAMMY nominated, multi-Platinum artist, record producer and songwriter benny blanco and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams debut a new song, "Call Me When You Break Up," today. The track, which is from Gomez and blanco's highly anticipated first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, due March 21 on SMG Music/ Friends Keep Secrets/ Interscope Records, arrives alongside a new video.The first collaboration between the three artists, " Call Me When You Break Up " is a reunion for longtime friends and collaborators blanco and Abrams, who previously teamed up for 2021's "Unlearn."Last week, Gomez and blanco shared a first taste of the new album, the stunning pop ballad, "Scared of Loving You," written by Gomez, blanco and GRAMMY winner FINNEAS. The track, produced by blanco and FINNEAS, marks Gomez's long-awaited return to music and received widespread critical praise.I Said I Love You First celebrates the pair's love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship. The album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.Gomez is one of the most globally and culturally celebrated artists, actors, producers, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists of her generation. As a recording artist she has sold more than 197 million singles and has garnered over 34 billion streams worldwide. Gomez has released three critically lauded solo studio albums, all of which debuted at number one on Billboard's 200 album chart. Her most recent massive hit, "Calm Down," with singer Rema became the most successful Afrobeat song of all time and the longest running song ever on Billboard's U.S. Pop Airplay Chart. As an actor and producer, Gomez has been recognized for her work with multiple Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe nominations. She recently received her first BAFTA nomination for her role in the audacious, Jacques Audiard film Emilia Perez.benny blanco is a record producer, songwriter, artist, actor, record executive and New York Times bestselling author. benny has contributed to the sale of hundreds of millions of albums worldwide through his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, SZA, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Juice WRLD, Sia, and many more. As a solo artist, benny has released Platinum albums—FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—that have been streamed more than 11 billion times to date and have featured multiple multi-Platinum hits.Since making her debut in 2019, Gracie Abrams has emerged as one of the most compelling singer-songwriters of her generation, earning the highly coveted nomination for Best New Artist for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Most recently, Gracie earned her second GRAMMY nod, this time for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards and made her Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest in December 2024. Gracie has released a slew of critically acclaimed projects—minor (2020), This Is What It Feels Like (2021) and her highly anticipated debut album, Good Riddance (2023). Most recently, Gracie released her sophomore album, The Secret of Us (2024), which debuted at #2 on the U.S. Billboard 200followed by the Deluxe version that includes standout track " That's So True " which rose to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Gracie's first Top 10. Gracie is currently on the European leg of The Secret of Us Tour, which comes after the sold-out North American leg and will be embarking on her first solo arena tour this summer.



