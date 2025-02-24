Sienna Spiro Releases Debut EP Sink Now, Swim Later



CYANIDE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today marks the release of SINK NOW, SWIM LATER - the debut EP from 19-year-old singer/songwriter SIENNA SPIRO. Out now via Capitol Records, the EP features eight songs built on SIENNA's breathtaking vocals and raw yet cinematic storytelling.Made with producers like J Moon (Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa), Yakob (SZA, Lauv), Sol Was (SG Lewis, Beyoncé), Max Wolfgang (Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Fred Ball (Rihanna, Jessie Ware), SINK NOW, SWIM LATER is divided into two distinct sides, 'SINK' and 'SWIM' - each capturing a spectrum of emotions from love and longing to fantasy and confusion, to grief and self-denial to transformation - ultimately bringing us to the final point of an emotional revival that represents an intensely personal body of work which SIENNA has cultivated since the age of 16."MAYBE." - a breakout fan favorite that has propelled the London-based artist into the spotlight topping four viral Spotify charts across the globe, amassing 515 million views on TikTok and over 48 million streams to date - serves as the centerpiece and marks an essential turning point in the EP's narrative. The tracks unfolds as a pained but empowered ballad that SIENNA sums up as "a song about realizing your worth and finally seeing who somebody truly is after being in the dark for so long."In a departure from the elegantly timeless, piano-driven soundscape of "MAYBE.," SIENNA's new single "ORIGAMI" (produced by Fred Ball,) encompasses a gently inventive arrangement of shadowy beats, surreal textures, and gorgeously strange vocal effects. An intimate portrait of obsession, the hypnotic track tells the tale of longing for someone who doesn't even know you exist, striking a rare balance of yearning and determination (from the second verse: "I found a new religion/You're the only mission.")SINK NOW, SWIM LATER arrives as SIENNA continues her steady rise to music stardom — a journey that recently found her garnering over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a tremendous milestone for an artist with only five songs out at the time. Recently featured on Stereogum's "Artist To Watch: The Sound of 2025," and the coveted "10 Musicians To Watch in 2025" list from Dazed (who hailed her voice as "huge enough to rival all the pop greats"), the EP also includes "BACK TO BLONDE" (a gloriously fierce ballad that landed her on Pigeons & Planes' round-up of "10 New Artists You Should Listen To This Week,") "BUTTERFLY EFFECT," "TAXI DRIVER," and her debut single "NEED ME." See below for the full tracklist.A DIY-minded artist who first started penning songs when she was only 10, SIENNA earned a massive online following before ever sharing her original music, thanks in part to her powerhouse cover of Donald Glover's "Redbone," which has racked up over 6 million views on TikTok alone. With her longtime influences including Frank Ocean, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, and Amy Winehouse, she soon began integrating jazz elements into her music while gently leaning toward a more contemporary sonic aesthetic. Since debuting in May 2024 with "NEED ME," SIENNA has made an extraordinary impact in less than a year, instantly capturing the attention of all the right ears and prompting early co-signs from superstars like SZA, Snoh Aalegra, The-Dream, Mark Ronson, FINNEAS, and more.Tracklist to SINK NOW, SWIM LATER by SIENNA SPIRO:BUTTERFLY EFFECTNEED MEI DON'T HATE YOUTAXI DRIVERMAYBE.BACK TO BLONDEORIGAMICYANIDE



