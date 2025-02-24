Top40-Charts.com
Counting Crows Release Brand New Single 'Spaceman In Tulsa'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band Counting Crows has announced that their forthcoming new album, BUTTER MIRACLE, THE COMPLETE SWEETS! is set for release on May 9 via BMG. Kicking off this exciting new era, the band dropped the first single off the forthcoming album titled, 'Spaceman In Tulsa'. Blending their signature storytelling with a fresh, dynamic sound, the band's first single in nearly five years showcases their sound evolution while staying true to the heartfelt lyricism and rich melodies that have defined their career.

"'Spaceman In Tulsa' is about metamorphosis - the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new. It's about broken lives becoming something better," said Adam Duritz.

'Spaceman In Tulsa' sets the stage for Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, the band's first body of work since Butter Miracle: Suite One was released to rave reviews in 2021. Embodying the contrast between intimate storytelling and larger-than-life themes, the forthcoming album promises to deliver the signature storytelling and rich melodies that have made Counting Crows one of the most beloved bands of the last three decades.

Frontman Adam Duritz delivers a raw and compelling vocal performance, backed by the band's dynamic instrumentation that blends rock, folk, and alternative influences.






