Last Dinosaurs Share Reimagined Version Of 'Italo Disco'





For the EP, the band invited their favorite artists from those markets to collaborate on some of Yumeno Garden's classic songs, lending their own spin on a verse or chorus. The first three songs featured Indonesian indie darlings Grrrl Gang ("



Isla De Caras had this to say about working with Dinos: "Receiving the invitation from Last Dinosaurs was a huge surprise and an honor for us… We ended up gravitating toward our favorite song of theirs, Italo Disco. It felt both sweet and hypnotic, and that connection to our own music made us fall in love with the process. Without sticking too closely to the original lyrics, we played around with the idea of taking a romantic stroll through the streets of Buenos Aires."



Earlier this month, The



After wrapping up a winter EU/UK run supporting labelmates Sammy Rae & the Friends, they embark on a Headline North & South American Tour that kicks off today in Dallas, with routing through Los Angeles (SOLD OUT), San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, D.C., and Brooklyn, before the boys head to Mexico City on March 28th at Forio Indie Rocks!. Finally, the band will make a grand debut in South



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Feb 21 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

Feb 22 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Feb 23 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

Feb 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Feb 27 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory

Mar 01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether - SOLD OUT

Mar 02 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Mar 04 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Mar 05 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

Mar 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Mar 08 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

Mar 11 - Chicago, IL @

Mar 12 - Detroit, MI @ Shelter

Mar 13 - Columbus, OH @ A&R

Mar 14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Mar 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mar 18 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Mar 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Mar 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mar 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Mar 26 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

Mar 29 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!



SOUTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Apr 01 - Lima, Peru @ Teatro Legua (VENUE UPGRADED)

Apr 03 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Bula

Apr 04 - Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Jai Club

Apr 05 - Santiago, Chile @ Club Ambar



Despite coming up in Australia, indie rock band Last Dinosaurs are an international enterprise and have the track record to prove it. Brothers Lachlan and Sean Caskey, along with Michael Sloane, have played sold-out headlining shows and festivals across the US, UK, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Australia. The success of studio albums In a Million Years, Wellness, Yumeno Garden, From Mexico With Love, and KYORYU have taken them around the world and back, playing notable festivals like Lollapalooza,



2025 marks the second vinyl reissue of Last Dinosaurs' beloved 2018 album Yumeno Garden. Recorded in Japan, the album features live staples and fan favorites like "Eleven," "Italo Disco," and "Sense." To celebrate the release, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) High-energy indie rock trio Last Dinosaurs have shared a reimagined version of "Italo Disco" featuring Argentinian psych-pop band Isla De Caras from their upcoming EP, Yumeno Garden Alternative Versions EP, out on March 28th. The new release celebrates the band's now SOLD OUT second vinyl repress of their beloved 2018 album Yumeno Garden and comes on the heels of their recent headline tour in Southeast Asia and ahead of their first ever Latin American shows.For the EP, the band invited their favorite artists from those markets to collaborate on some of Yumeno Garden's classic songs, lending their own spin on a verse or chorus. The first three songs featured Indonesian indie darlings Grrrl Gang (" Eleven "), Chinese indie rockers The Life Journey (" Happy "), and Filipino rock band Oh! Flamingo ("Sense"). Now that the Dinos are gearing up for their journey to Latin America, they teamed up with Colombian rock band Diamante Eléctrico ("Shallow Boy,") Argentinian psych rockers Isla De Caras ("Italo Disco"), and the Peruvian indie-pop trio Tourista ("Forget About").Isla De Caras had this to say about working with Dinos: "Receiving the invitation from Last Dinosaurs was a huge surprise and an honor for us… We ended up gravitating toward our favorite song of theirs, Italo Disco. It felt both sweet and hypnotic, and that connection to our own music made us fall in love with the process. Without sticking too closely to the original lyrics, we played around with the idea of taking a romantic stroll through the streets of Buenos Aires."Earlier this month, The Dinos joined Sameer Gadhia of SiriusXM's Point of Origin Podcast, where they gave insight into touring through Southeast Asia, Sean's obsession with homemade guitar pedals, and what's next for the band. Listen HERE or wherever you stream your podcasts.After wrapping up a winter EU/UK run supporting labelmates Sammy Rae & the Friends, they embark on a Headline North & South American Tour that kicks off today in Dallas, with routing through Los Angeles (SOLD OUT), San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, D.C., and Brooklyn, before the boys head to Mexico City on March 28th at Forio Indie Rocks!. Finally, the band will make a grand debut in South America with a stop in Lima, Peru, at the Teatro Legua, Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Club Central Bula, Saõ Paolo, Brazil, at Jai Club, and Santiago, Chile, at Club Ambar.NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:Feb 21 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the FactoryFeb 22 - Austin, TX @ Scoot InnFeb 23 - Houston, TX @ White OakFeb 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent BallroomFeb 27 - San Diego, CA @ ObservatoryMar 01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether - SOLD OUTMar 02 - San Francisco, CA @ August HallMar 04 - Seattle, WA @ NeptuneMar 05 - Vancouver, BC @ The PearlMar 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ SoundwellMar 08 - Denver, CO @ Meow WolfMar 11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia HallMar 12 - Detroit, MI @ ShelterMar 13 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music BarMar 14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's PalaceMar 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 ClubMar 18 - Boston, MA @ SinclairMar 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ WarsawMar 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union TransferMar 25 - Atlanta, GA @ MasqueradeMar 26 - Orlando, FL @ The SocialMar 29 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!SOUTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:Apr 01 - Lima, Peru @ Teatro Legua (VENUE UPGRADED)Apr 03 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ BulaApr 04 - Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Jai ClubApr 05 - Santiago, Chile @ Club AmbarDespite coming up in Australia, indie rock band Last Dinosaurs are an international enterprise and have the track record to prove it. Brothers Lachlan and Sean Caskey, along with Michael Sloane, have played sold-out headlining shows and festivals across the US, UK, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Australia. The success of studio albums In a Million Years, Wellness, Yumeno Garden, From Mexico With Love, and KYORYU have taken them around the world and back, playing notable festivals like Lollapalooza, Corona Capital, All Things Go Festival, and more alongside artists like Florence + the Machine, Bad Suns, Foals, Matt & Kim, Foster the People, Vacations, and more.2025 marks the second vinyl reissue of Last Dinosaurs' beloved 2018 album Yumeno Garden. Recorded in Japan, the album features live staples and fan favorites like "Eleven," "Italo Disco," and "Sense." To celebrate the release, The Dinos are excited to embark on a new world tour and share alternate version recordings with exciting features and new versions for fans to enjoy!



