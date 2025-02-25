Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 25 February, 2025

Sachet De'Aun Premieres Brand New Music Video "Patty Cake"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
379 entries in 25 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
87 entries in 23 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
713 entries in 29 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
867 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
798 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
473 entries in 20 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
487 entries in 29 charts
Messy
Lola Young
205 entries in 22 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
356 entries in 21 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
256 entries in 19 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
324 entries in 19 charts
Sachet De'Aun Premieres Brand New Music Video "Patty Cake"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Baltimore native Sachet D'Aun is a "pretty problem" in the rap game - an emerging force of unique artistry shaking up the industry. Deeply inspired by rap legend Lil Wayne, her passion for rapping began early while freestyling with friends as a kid. Now based in Atlanta, she didn't consider rapping seriously until about three years ago—when one recording session with her daughter's father changed everything. Upon recording her first single, she landed a deal with Ethika Music—and since then, this go-getter has been demanding respect in a male-dominated industry and daring the rap world to take her seriously. And decision-makers are taking notice—she's currently holding her spot on the DRT Top 200 Radio charts and the Global Top 150 Independent charts. But for Sachet, it's about more than recognition—she's grinding to "make moves and make music" to build a future for her three daughters as a single parent. She carries an abundance of confidence—she knows she possesses the talent and drive to break out and make a name for herself. So fans should buckle up and keep a close eye—because she's just now honing her grind and ready to slam it into fifth gear.

A common thread runs through Sachet's discography—she's a certified baddie. Her unwavering confidence sets the tone for "Pattycake," where the slightly stripped-back production lets her rapping prowess and her star persona shine. She's playing a much more suggestive game than the children's rhyme—flaunting all of her assets with irresistible allure. Spitting effortless rhymes over an entrancing trap beat, she lays it all out with top-shelf, world-class exuberance. She's chasing a lavish life, surrounded by hundred-dollar bills and men on their knees, begging, "Sachet please, you are the only one I need." And this vision isn't far from her reality—she's not one to struggle. Instead, she makes it clear to listeners that she's on her way to the top and deserves it all, asserting, "I know how to do it baby—just watch."

The sultry atmosphere of the song is amplified in the music video, an energetic, visually striking experience infused with Sachet's signature boldness. Cleverly springing off the "pattycake" wordplay—the video makes one thing definite—this isn't a hometown diner. It's hot, steamy, and dripping with attitude, featuring plenty of girls in eye-catching outfits serving up syrupy pancakes and ever-flowing shots of tequila. With quick cuts, slow-motion shots, and neon-lit settings, the video emulates the essence of a classic rap video—but one thing stands out. Here, the world revolves around Sachet. She commands attention, gripping viewers from the first shot to the final fade. It's easy to see why she always has a crew right behind her—she's as real, raw, and ready as it gets. With each release, Sachet continues to expand her musical brand—and "Pattycake" is another exciting glimpse into her growing creativity, conviction, and undeniable star power.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0050850 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056636333465576 secs