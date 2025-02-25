Top40-Charts.com
Alternative 25 February, 2025

Nuke The Soup Premiere New Music Video "Dancin' On The Edge"

Nuke The Soup Premiere New Music Video "Dancin' On The Edge"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Baltimore-based frontman Mark Davison infuses a soul-stirring lust for adventure into each track for his latest project, Nuke the Soup. Combining the talents of remarkable musicians like keyboardist Brian Simms, bassist Mike Mennell, drummers Chester Thompson and John Thomakos, and others, this powerhouse group infuses a fierce perceptiveness and drive for introspection into their music—meditating on mortality, revering the natural world, and offering avenues of escape for their listeners. No matter the subject, they consistently deliver dynamic, gritty rock with an undeniable sense of movement—whether hitting the open road, catching a curling wave, or coasting down pillowy slopes. Since first garnering attention in 2009 with Make Waves Not War, Nuke the Soup has been busy showcasing their signature sound marked by melodic hooks, groove-driven instrumentation, and introspective songwriting—rooted in down-to-earth rock. With a new album on the horizon, they encourage listeners to trek into the natural world with their eyes, ears, and hearts open—direct from those just as likely to be found on top of a mountain as in the studio.

Inspired by a quote from Caught Inside, a memoir by Daniel Duane about his year dedicated to surfing, "Dancing on the Edge" channels that same spirit of adventure into another exhilarating sport: skiing. With an irresistible drum loop, drummer Chester Thompson and lilting backing vocals from Sheila Ford, together with Nuke the Soup's regular musical cast, "Dancing on the Edge" closes the album with a burst of energy—perfectly capturing the invigorating rush of hitting the slopes from dawn 'till dusk. Dancing in a pair of skis may not be easy—but this retro-inspired, groovy melody might embolden one to try anyway. As listeners are transported to a place where "worry from a million problems seems to disappear," the song serves as both a celebration and an invitation—to let go, embrace the moment, and chase the thrill. It's an anthem for those who "know exactly where they should be"—whether soaking in apres-ski or dusting the powder off their snow pants. A welcome wintertime treat, "Dancing on the Edge" encourages audiences to swap chill for thrill and conquer their metaphorical mountains without fear. Of course, in this case, taking the ski lift might be wiser.

In yet another stellar collaboration with Danny Brown, "Dancing on the Edge" is an unmistakable love letter to Aspen and its lively rocky mountain skiing culture. With nearly two decades of work as a videographer and digital producer, Danny weaves together breathtaking shots that capture Aspen's magnetic allure and shimmering spirit—seen through the eyes of someone who knows it best. Born and raised in Aspen, Danny blends his technical expertise with a deep-rooted passion for the mountains, crafting mesmerizing visuals of his hometown in all its glory. From stunning time lapses spanning the changing seasons to adrenaline-pumping action shots, the film overflows with Aspen's authentically buoyant energy—including a cameo of Mark and his son effortlessly carving through the snow. Fair warning: this video may induce serious wanderlust. Watching skiers glide down the fresh powder with wide, carefree smiles—set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Aspen's one-of-a-kind peaks, one might find themselves packing their bags to hit the slopes as soon as possible, eager to indulge in a snowy adventure of their own.






