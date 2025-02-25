Samara Joy Wins First-Ever NAACP Image Award For New Studio Album Portrait





Her new New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 5X GRAMMY winner Samara Joy was honored with her first-ever NAACP Image Award this weekend. Her latest studio album Portrait, out now on Verve Records, won for this year's Outstanding Jazz Album. Co-produced by Joy and veteran trumpeter/bandleader and multi-Grammy winner Brian Lynch, the 8-song collection offers a snapshot of Joy's growth since her GRAMMY Best New Artist win, not only as a once-in-a-generation vocalist but also as a lyricist and band leader.Following the ceremony on Saturday, Joy attended the NAACP post-show benefit concert, where she performed a medley of "Guess Who I Saw Today" and "Lately." The event raised funds for the Altadena Community Preservation Fund, created by the NAACP to support the Altadena community affected by the Eaton fires.Last night, Joy also attended the 15th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, where she was a presenter at this year's ceremony held at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.Earlier this month, Joy earned her fourth and fifth GRAMMY Awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The Bronx native took home gold for Best Jazz Performance ("Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" feat. Sullivan Fortner) and Best Jazz Vocal Album (A Joyful Holiday). Joy previously won Best New Artist (2023), Best Jazz Vocal Album (Linger Awhile, 2023), and Best Jazz Performance ("Tight," 2024).Joy also recently appeared as a featured guest on the 55th season of Sesame Street. Other highlights include a CBS News 60 Minutes profile, a PBS Newshour profile, a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and a string of sold out shows across Asia.Joy will continue to tour across the globe throughout 2025, including her anticipated Carnegie Hall debut on April 30. For all upcoming shows and tickets, please visit https://www.samarajoy.com. Samara Joy 2025 Tour Dates:March 7 - Caen, France - Théâtre De CaenMarch 8 - Coutances, France - Théâtre De CoutancesMarch 10 - Lyon, France - Orchestre National De LyonMarch 11 - Lucerne, Switzerland - KKL LuzernMarch 12 - Geneva, Switzerland - Victoria HallMarch 14 - Amiens, France - Maison De La CultureMarch 15 - Paris, France - Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie de ParisMarch 17 - Toulouse, France - La Halle Aux GrainsMarch 18 - Marseille, France - Le Cepac SiloMarch 20 - Metz, France - ArsenalMarch 22 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Singel International Arts CentreMarch 23 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVrendenburgApril 30 - New York, NY - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie HallMay 3 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance CenterMay 4 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich OdeumMay 11 - Germantown, TN - Highland Capital Performance HallMay 13 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony CenterMay 15 - Niagara, Canada - Central NiagaraMay 16 - Toronto, Canada - Massey HallMay 18 - Cape May, NJ - Exit Zero Jazz FestivalMay 20 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield PlayhouseMay 22 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center - Steinmetz HallMay 28 - Dallas, TX - Majestic TheatreJune 1 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum TheaterJune 2 - Houston, TX - Jones Hall For The Performing ArtsJune 5 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing ArtsJune 7 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler HallJune 28 - Montreal, Canada - Place Des Arts - Maison Symphonique at Montreal Jazz FestivalA native of the Bronx, Samara Joy became entranced by classic R&B as a child and cut her teeth as a singer in her church's gospel choir. And while her family history is deeply musical — her grandparents helmed the Philadelphia gospel group the Savettes, and her father, the musician and songwriter Antonio McLendon, has produced, composed and arranged his own astounding original work — she didn't delve into the jazz tradition until college at SUNY Purchase. During her studies there she won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, which introduced her to the larger jazz scene as a rising star to watch. She was heard, by audiences and critics alike, as a masterful interpreter of jazz standards and a rightful heiress of the sound, technique and charisma that defined her jazz heroines — including Vaughan, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln and Carmen McRae.Joy released her self-titled debut on the Whirlwind label in 2021, followed a year later by Linger Awhile, her breakout Verve debut, of which DownBeat said, "With this beautiful recording, a silky-voiced star is born." The album earned her a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album in addition to a headline-making win for Best New Artist. A deluxe edition of the album was released, as well as the EP A Joyful Holiday, which won two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance ("Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" feat. Sullivan Fortner).Her new Verve album, Portrait, which Joy co-produced with the veteran trumpeter/bandleader and multi-Grammy winner Brian Lynch, showcases the intimate, soulful chemistry she's developed with her touring band. Portrait also spotlights her burgeoning gifts as a lyricist, in ingenious arrangements that meld her thoughtful words with music by Charles Mingus, Sun Ra and her late mentor Barry Harris.



