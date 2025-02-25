Lionel Richie To Perform Exclusive Concert For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders At Philadelphia's Intimate Venue Union Transfer On March 29, 2025





International superstar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 4X GRAMMY, Academy Award and Golden Globe winning international superstar Lionel Richie will perform a special concert exclusively for Wells Fargo credit cardholders at Philadelphia's Union Transfer on Saturday, March 29th at 8PM ET. Tickets for the intimate concert are now available for Autograph cardholders to purchase until Friday. Tickets will be on-sale to all Wells Fargo credit cardholders beginning on Friday, February 28th at 10AM ET. Full details are available at wellsfargo.com/autographcardexclusives.Named one of the 'Best Clubs in America' by Rolling Stone, Union Transfer's intimate 1,200-capacity setting will offer fans a rare chance to experience Lionel Richie's legendary voice and stage presence in a way that's rarely possible in larger rooms and arenas. Whether he's performing timeless ballads or iconic anthems, this exclusive concert will create an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, and connection with one of the greatest entertainers of all time."I can't wait to bring a special show to Philadelphia and join the celebration," says Richie. "My music is all about connection and bringing people together—we'll keep the party going all night long and make it a night to remember."Launched in November 2023 with an exclusive Mumford & Sons concert in Los Angeles and more recent concerts featuring Imagine Dragons, Brandi Carlile, Maluma, and Halsey, Autograph Card Exclusives provides Autograph Credit cardholders with access to concerts, showcasing big-name artists in small venues. With this offering, Wells Fargo Autograph Credit cardholders gain access to acclaimed artists, while experiencing the incredible feeling that only live entertainment can provide.Ahead of the concert, Richie will return for his eighth season as a judge on ABC's American Idol. The new season is set to premiere on March 9. Later this year, he'll release his untitled debut memoir, chronicling lessons learned during his unlikely story of remarkable success - from his dramatic transformation from painfully shy, late bloomer to world-class entertainer. The memoir will be released on September 30 by HarperOne.International superstar Lionel Richie boasts a discography of albums and singles that is second to none. With more than 125 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar®, Golden Globe®, and four Grammy Awards®, Richie has been honored with distinctions including 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year, and the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. In March 2018, Richie cemented his iconic legacy as he imprinted his hand and footprints at Hollywood's storied TCL Chinese Theatre. In 2022 he was both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received the 2022 American Music Awards Icon Award, his 18th AMA award. He also received the 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress. Most recently, Richie debuted and served as producer on the documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim. The Greatest Night in Pop quickly became a cultural phenomenon as the most watched music documentary of 2024 with a staggering 1.3 billion minutes viewed.



