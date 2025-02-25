Pioneering Cellist, Vocalist, And Composer Abel Selaocoe Celebrates The Sound Of Cultural Evolution





Tue 22 Jul 2025 - Schloss Elmau - Elmau, Germany New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South African cellist, composer, improviser, and vocalist Abel Selaocoe (pronounced Se-lau-chwe) has released his new album Hymns of Bantu today on Warner Classics. Delving into the unique modal scales and overtone harmonic systems of South African music before Western four-part harmony was introduced, Hymns of Bantu explores how cultural histories evolve. Across 12 tracks written for ensembles varying from his own Bantu Ensemble with African percussion to orchestra, solo cello and electric bass, Selaocoe interprets traditional Bantu music alongside compositions by Bach and Marais, highlighting the synergies between musical legacies rather than their differences. "The crux of the album is about celebrating those that have come before us, and how we are all connected," he says. "It's allowing classical music to again sit in the same space as where I'm from - allowing Bach to sit next to overtones and the world of throat singing."Hymns of Bantu has been met with praise and top profiles, including a cover story on the March/April issue of Strings Magazine, WNYC Soundcheck for an interview and performance, Afropop Worldwide, The Violin Channel, BBC's World Service and much more.﻿Today he has also released a new music video, for "Tsohle Tsohle," and has detailed a performance schedule that will continue into June, with the full itinerary listed below.In advance of today's release, Selaocoe has shared multiple previews of Hymns of Bantu. "L.B Files: Igiul" which is inspired by Sicilian cellist Giovanni Sollima's open-ended exploration of the instrument, and as such, his fresh recording shines a spotlight on the cello. On "Emmanuele," Selaocoe transformed a traditional South African hymn, typically sung in church in four-part harmony, that he reimagined for working people, set to an ecstatic, upbeat groove that illustrates how many different musical worlds the album explores. "Sarabande" is a yearning new take on the piece from Bach's Sixth Suite, arranged for cello and string orchestra by Fred Thomas.Exploding onto the music scene in 2016 with the formation of his genre-breaking ensemble Chesaba, Selaocoe has since established himself as a unique talent fusing the throat singing and instinctive vocalizations of his South African heritage with a distinct, forward-thinking approach to the cello. Straddling the musical worlds of classical, Global and beyond, Selaocoe finds himself equally at home for his 2021 solo BBC Proms debut as he is onstage at mainstream music festivals, and now gives his personal cultural exploration its fullest expression on Hymns of Bantu.While his 2022 debut album Where is Home (Hae ke Kae) had a restless, searching feel, Hymns of Bantu feels more like a homecoming in that it "speaks of an idea of celebrating those that have come before us," says Selaocoe. While Selaocoe's formal training was studying western classical in the UK, his work challenges classical archetypes and has led to profiles with the NY Times and The Guardian.Ultimately Hymns of Bantu is an album aiming to highlight the shared universalities of people, the healing power of song, and allowing one to draw constant inspiration and understanding from those who came before us. With voice and cello as a vessel, Hymns of Bantu characterizes a vast array of human beings and invites a freeing, deep listening experience.Upcoming Performances:Wed 26 Feb 2025 - Isarphilharmonie - Munich, GermanyFri 28 Feb 2025 - Rudolf Oetker Hall - Bielefeld, GermanySat 1 Mar 2025 - Elbphilharmonie Hamburg - Hamburg, GermanySun 2 Mar 2025 - Alte Oper Frankfurt - Frankfurt, GermanyMon 3 Mar 2025 - Konzerthaus Berlin - Berlin, GermanyWed 5 Mar 2025 - Kölner Philharmonie - Cologne, GermanyThu 6 Mar 2025 - Concertgebouw Brugge - Brugge, BelgiumSat 8 Mar 2025 - Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre - London, United KingdomSun 8 Mar 2025 - Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre - London, United KingdomWed 26 Mar 2025 - Troxy - London, United KingdomThu 3 Apr 2025 - Wollongong Town Hall - Wollongong, New South Wales, AustraliaSat 5 Apr 2025 - City Recital Hall - Sydney, New South Wales, AustraliaSun 6 Apr 2025 - Sydney Opera House - Sydney, New South Wales, AustraliaMon 7 Apr 2025 - Llewellyn Hall, Australian National University - Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, AustraliaTue 8 Apr 2025 - City Recital Hall - Sydney, New South Wales, AustraliaWed 9 Apr 2025 - City Recital Hall - Sydney, New South Wales, AustraliaSat 12 Apr 2025 - Melbourne Recital Centre - Melbourne, Victoria, AustraliaSun 13 Apr 2025 - Arts Centre Melbourne - Melbourne, Victoria, AustraliaMon 14 Apr 2025 - Melbourne Recital Centre - Melbourne, Victoria, AustraliaTue 15 Apr 2025 - Adelaide Town Hall - Adelaide, South Australia, AustraliaFri 2 May 2025 - Kölner Philharmonie - Cologne, GermanySat 3 May 2025 - Kölner Philharmonie - Cologne, GermanyTue 13 May 2025 - Wigmore Hall - London, United KingdomWed 21 May 2025 - Maison symphonique de Montréal - Montreal, Quebec, CanadaThu 22 May 2025 - Maison symphonique de Montréal - Montreal, Quebec, CanadaWed 11 Jun 2025 - Elbphilharmonie Hamburg - Hamburg, GermanyThu 12 Jun 2025 - Elbphilharmonie Hamburg - Hamburg, GermanyFri 13 Jun 2025 - Elbphilharmonie Hamburg - Hamburg, GermanySat 14 Jun 2025 - The Concertgebouw - Amsterdam, NetherlandsSun 15 Jun 2025 - Kölner Philharmonie - Cologne, GermanyThu 17 Jul 2025 - Hospitalhof Stuttgart - Stuttgart, GermanySun 20 Jul 2025 - Katholische Kirche Maria Heimsuchung - Bubenreuth, GermanyTue 22 Jul 2025 - Schloss Elmau - Elmau, Germany



