Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Lisa Of Blackpink, Queen Latifah And Raye To Perform At 97th Oscars

25 February, 2025

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and RAYE will participate in showstopping performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends at the 97th Oscars; executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced today.
The show also will feature a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, "The Oscars" will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red-carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.

The 97th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is home to a global membership of more than 10,500 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy recognizes and celebrates all aspects of the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars. With the largest film-related collection in the world, the Academy is a leader in the fields of conservation, preservation and exhibition of film-related objects and materials. Through its Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Academy presents powerful exhibitions, screenings and programs about cinema's past, present, and future. The Academy also inspires young artists and creates opportunities for underrepresented communities to engage with the film world. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences - its members, the film industry, and film fans - through their shared passion for making and watching films.






