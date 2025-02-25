Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Lisa Of Blackpink, Queen Latifah And Raye To Perform At 97th Oscars



The show also will feature a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, "The Oscars" will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red-carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.



The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.



The 97th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.



