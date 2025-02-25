Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts Set Love Earth World Tour



Sep 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Neil young and the chrome hearts have announced the love earth world tour will take place this Summer. Kicking off on June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden, the first leg of the tour travels through the EU and UK. The North American leg begins in Charlotte on August 8 before concluding in Los Angeles on September 15.Tickets are available beginning tomorrow, February 25 via an exclusive, 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members. General on-sale begins Friday, February 28. More dates will be added shortly.With his band, the chrome hearts - Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums) - Neil Young (guitar and vocal) is bringing his music and songs, new and old, to you. Their recent single "big change" is the first introduction of what's to come on the love earth tour. Neil Young is proud to partner with Farm Aid (co-founded by Neil Young in 1985) to bring HOMEGROWN Concessions to this tour, leading the way to change the live music food system. HOMEGROWN Concessions brings family farm food — produced sustainably with a fair price paid to the farmer and served on compostable serviceware — to music venues.love earth world tour dates:Jun 18 — Rättvik, Sweden — DalhallaJun 20 — Bergen, Norway — Bergenhus FortressJun 22 — Copenhagen, Denmark — TiørenJun 26 — Dublin, Ireland — Malahide CastleJun 30 — Brussels, Belgium — Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace SquareJul 01 — Groningen, Netherlands — Drafbaan StedparkJul 03 — Berlin, Germany — WaldbühneJul 04 — Mönchengladbach, Germany — SparkassenparkJul 08 — Stuttgart, Germany — Cannstatter WasenAug 8 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music PavilionAug 10 — Richmond, VA — Allianz Amphitheater at RiverfrontAug 13 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music TheatreAug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music CenterAug 17 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser StageAug 21 — Gilford, NH — BankNH PavilionAug 23 — New York, NY — Jones BeachAug 24 — Bethel, NY — Bethel WoodsAug 27 — Chicago, IL — Northerly IslandSep 01 — Denver, CO — Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreSep 05 — George, WA — The GorgeSep 06 — Vancouver, BC — Deer Lake ParkSep 10 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes AmphitheaterSep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline AmphitheaterSep 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl



