News
Tour Dates 25 February, 2025

Elbow To Return To North America This Fall For Headlining Tour!



Elbow To Return To North America This Fall For Headlining Tour!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elbow are returning to the US for the first time since 2020, and their first East Coast and Canada shows since 2017, bringing their critically acclaimed catalog across North America for a headlining tour.

Starting in Washington, D.C. on September 26, the band will be making 14 stops across the country, winding their way to the West Coast and finishing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 16. Tickets will be available here. Fans on the mailing list will automatically get presale access.

Ticket Details:
Artist pre-sale: February 25 - 10am local
Live Nation/Ticketmaster: February 26 - 10am local
Spotify pre-sale: February 27 - 10am local
Public on-sale: February 28 - 10am local

The tour announcement follows their latest single release 'Adriana Again,' continuing the band's desire to keep their output upbeat and experimental and follows their most recent album 'AUDIO VERTIGO' which earned the band their fourth number 1 in the UK. elbow are currently working on new music and plan to release a new EP later this year.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
09/26 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
09/27 - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
09/29 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY
10/02 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA
10/03 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC
10/04 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON
10/06 - The Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL
10/07 - First Avenue - Main Room - Minneapolis, MN
10/09 - Summit - Denver, CO
10/10 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT
10/12 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA
10/13 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR
10/15 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
10/16 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA






