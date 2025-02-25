Mariah Carey To Play Exclusive UK Show At The Royal Sandringham Estate





Glamping has also been introduced for the 2025 events, allowing guests to camp in style on the Royal Estate. VIP packages are also available, which include guided tours of Sandringham House, and the opportunity to enjoy a food hamper in the Sandringham gardens. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Carey, the elusive chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time, has been announced for a spectacular outdoor concert at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, in what will be one of the pop music moments of the summer.Taking place on Friday 15th August 2025, she'll be joined by special guests including Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Eternal. To secure tickets, fans must pre-register here Pre-sale access for registered customers begins at 9am on Wednesday 5th March.The event is the third show to be revealed for next year's series of large-scale outdoor music concerts on the Estate, presented by Heritage Live Festivals, which will run from 14th to 17th August. This follows the announcement of Stereophonics who will perform on Saturday 16th August, and an exclusive show by Michael Bublé on Sunday 17th August.Legendary singer Mariah Carey has recorded 19x No.1 songs, more than any other solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 history. She became an immediate sensation with her 1990 self-titled debut album thanks to her five-octave range and popular love ballads. By the end of the decade, Carey had released the diamond-certified albums Music Box and Daydream and eclipsed Michael Jackson's record for most chart-topping singles by an individual.Her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi, became that year's best-selling record, and the five-time GRAMMY Award winner now stands as one of the most commercially successful artists of all time with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide. Her hit songs include 'Vision of Love', 'Fantasy', 'Hero', 'One Sweet Day' with Boyz II Men, 'We Belong Together', and the seasonal, record-breaking classic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.In 2020, she released her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which became a New York Times Best Seller, and in 2023 she was recognised by Rolling Stone as the fifth greatest singer of all-time. Mariah Carey is also a multiple Guinness World Record-holder, and in 1998 she was recognised by the organisation for her incredible vocal range, gaining the title 'Songbird Supreme'.Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement awardee, Apple Music Artist-in-Residence and Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman.As a composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist, Rodgers pioneered a musical language with CHIC on hits like 'Le Freak' and sparked the advent of hip-hop with 'Good Times' and 'Rapper's Delight'. His work in The CHIC Organisation, including Sister Sledge ('We Are Family'), Diana Ross ('I'm Coming Out') and on his own David Bowie ('Let's Dance') and Madonna ('Like A Virgin').Nile's body of music has sold 500+ million albums, while his GRAMMY Award-winning collaborations with Daft Punk (Random Access Memories) and Beyoncé (Renaissance) reflect the vanguard of contemporary hits.British R&B Group Eternal originally formed in 1992. The group became an international success, selling around 10 million records worldwide. The group disbanded in 2000, and now the all-new Eternal line up consists of Easther Bennett, Vernie Bennett and Christel Lakhdar.Eternal's 1993 debut album Always & Forever peaked at number two on the UK Album Chart and went four-times platinum in the UK. In 1997, they reached number one on the UK Singles Chart with 'I Wanna Be the Only One', which won them the 1997 MOBO Award for Best Single. They also received seven Brit Award nominations. In total they achieved 15 UK Top 20 hits between 1993 and 1999.Gates for the events at the Royal Sandringham Estate in 2025 will open at 2pm, so that audiences can come and spend a full afternoon and evening savouring the food and drink on offer from the wide variety of bars and artisan food traders, in a picturesque setting that offers a stunning backdrop for a full bill of live music.Glamping has also been introduced for the 2025 events, allowing guests to camp in style on the Royal Estate. VIP packages are also available, which include guided tours of Sandringham House, and the opportunity to enjoy a food hamper in the Sandringham gardens.



