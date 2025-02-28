Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 28 February, 2025

James Lindsay Signs Sexy Red As The Newest Brand Ambassador Her Flavor Still To Be Determined

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
379 entries in 25 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
87 entries in 23 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
713 entries in 29 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
867 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
798 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
473 entries in 20 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
487 entries in 29 charts
Messy
Lola Young
205 entries in 22 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
356 entries in 21 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
256 entries in 19 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
324 entries in 19 charts
James Lindsay Signs Sexy Red As The Newest Brand Ambassador Her Flavor Still To Be Determined
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rap Snacks Founder and CEO James Lindsay has signed hip-hop sensation Sexy Red as a new brand ambassador. The snack flavor of Sexy Red has not been determined. Rap Snacks will promote a contest for the new snack.

"Sexy Red will be a great addition to our already amazing artists collective. She has a unique energy that we love and appreciate. Raps Snacks is unique, so it makes sense," said Lindsay

Sexy Red came on the music scene in 2023, rising to prominence with her single "Proud Town." "I am thrilled to be joining the Rap Snacks family. I love the snacks and the rawness of the brand. I grew up eating Rap Snacks." Said Sexy Red. The new sexy Red flavor is not yet determined; Rap Snacks has engaged its patrons through social media for their recommendations. "We have very loyal support, and our Rap Snacks community is always involved in our movement with the brand. We want to give the consumer what they want, so having a new artist, we like to get their input." Said Lindsay

Sexy Red's new snacks will hit the market in time for spring. The new chips will be available nationally and wherever Rap Snacks are sold. For additional information, please visit our website.

Rap Snacks - Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Lil Baby, Master P, Migos, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-suite brand in 2023 and 2024.
Rap Snacks has also expanded its line of products to include items like "Rap Noodles," candy, and honey buns, continuing to merge food with hip-hop. The company now expands globally, including the UK, Canada, and Spain.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0062530 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0064318180084229 secs