Pop / Rock 28 February, 2025

Mali Wilson Steps Into The Spotlight With "I'm Not Sorry"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mali Wilson, the revered music executive, steps into the spotlight with her highly anticipated single "I'm Not Sorry". This soul-stirring love ballad, co-written with Eric D. Wilson, marks a new chapter in both her career and personal journey.

Produced by award-winning artist, saxophonist, and producer Kenneth Whalum with Grammy award winning Miguel "MacGyver" Scott on mixing and mastering, "I'm Not Sorry" seamlessly blends soul, smooth jazz, timeless R&B, and a raw, unapologetic message of love.

Mali's life transformed when her business friendship with Eric D. Wilson blossomed into romance, for a match made in heaven. Despite skeptics, they shared their love openly, inspiring others and going viral on social media. "I'm Not Sorry", recorded at their private StoneWood Studios in Atlanta, showcases their divine connection.

Celebrated soul legend Angie Stone recognizes Wilson's long-awaited emergence as an artist: "Mali, sweetheart, you've spent years uplifting others with your gift; now it's time the world lifts you up. Your voice is a balm to the soul, and I'm honored to witness your journey. You deserve all the love and support that's coming your way, and I'm thrilled to see your dreams unfolding. And soon, darling, we'll ride the wind together, our voices entwined like the branches of sisterhood, singing truth to the hearts of all who will listen."

As a renowned industry veteran, Mali Wilson formerly (Malissa "Mali" Hunter) has spent decades behind the scenes, providing safe spaces for iconic artists, including Ne-Yo, Whitney Houston, Anthony Hamilton, Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Carly Simon, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Chance The Rapper, Toni Braxton, and Andre 3000. She has served as a trusted confidante, creative collaborator, producer, A&R, advertising and marketing expert, chef, and manager, helping artists thrive and bring their visions to life.

For decades, Wilson has been a driving force behind the scenes, shaping careers of iconic artists and redefining their development. Her influence in the music industry is unparalleled, championing female artists with her 501(c)(3) nonprofit Earth Girl. Now, she steps into the spotlight, no longer behind the scenes—her voice, her story, her moment.
"I'm Not Sorry" is more than a song—it's a declaration of fearlessness, true love, and second chances.

God did this; I wasn't looking, but He knew what I needed. This song is about embracing love without apology," Wilson shares. "Eric and I found love in unexpected ways, and this track reflects that journey."
Stream "I'm Not Sorry" on major music platforms starting February 27th.






