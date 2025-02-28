Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 28 February, 2025

Hurray For The Riff Raff Extends 2025 Tour, Adds Newport Folk Festival, Dates With The Head And The Heart, More

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
379 entries in 25 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
87 entries in 23 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
713 entries in 29 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
867 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
798 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
473 entries in 20 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
487 entries in 29 charts
Messy
Lola Young
205 entries in 22 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
356 entries in 21 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
256 entries in 19 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
324 entries in 19 charts
Hurray For The Riff Raff Extends 2025 Tour, Adds Newport Folk Festival, Dates With The Head And The Heart, More
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the announcement of their headline US tour last week, Hurray for the Riff Raff has just added a handful of additional performances for 2025. Extending their run of shows from spring and summer into fall, newly added stops include an appearance at Newport Folk Festival, dates with The Head and the Heart, and a special night in their new home city of Chicago, at Old Town School of Folk Music. See the schedule for their expanded tour, which continues tonight with Bright Eyes, in the same venue where Hurray for the Riff Raff recently filmed their debut episode of Austin City Limits, below.

This update follows last week's release of "Pyramid Scheme," a song that encapsulates bandleader Alynda Segarra's (they/them) disdain for the alienating and undermining effects of the Internet. As the first new single since releasing their acclaimed 2024 album, The Past Is Still Alive, "Pyramid Scheme" finds Segarra "pointing to a larger feeling of social collapse that, as the song progresses, dovetails with personal struggle," says the New York Times. With nods to Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane, Darby Crash and Frida Kahlo, their lyrics deliver "a prophetic reverie cast with troubadours, daredevils and outsiders" (Remezcla), while "railing against digital grifts and the exhaustion of trying to break through" (Queerty). Accompanied by a video from Jayla Kai Smith, "it's the kind of modern folk anthem that gives you the shivers when you first hear it, because you know looking back in a few years, it's going to feel even more prescient than it does now" (Billboard).

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR:
Feb 27 ACL Live at The Moody Theater* Austin, TX
Feb 28 The Factory in Deep Ellum* Dallas, TX
Mar 1 The Aztec Theatre* San Antonio, TX
Mar 2 Chelsea's Live* Baton Rouge, LA
Mar 3 Florida Theatre* Jacksonville, FL
Mar 5 Jannus Live* St. Petersburg, FL
Mar 7 The Beacham* Orlando, FL
Mar 8 Tabernacle* Atlanta, GA
Mar 9 The Mill & Mine* Knoxville, TN
Mar 12&13 The Orange Peel* Asheville, NC
Mar 14 The Caverns* Pelham, TN
Mar 15 40 Watt* Athens, GA
Mar 17 Minglewood Hall* Memphis, TN
Mar 18 The Hall* Little Rock, AR
Mar 20 Cain's Ballroom* Tulsa, OK
Mar 21 Uptown Theater* Kansas City, MO
Mar 22 The Pageant* St. Louis, MO
May 1-4 New Orleans Jazz Festival New Orleans, LA
May 14 Rio Theatre** Santa Cruz, CA
May 16 The Chapel** San Francisco, CA
May 17 Sebastiani Theater** Sonoma, CA
May 20 Mission Theater** Portland, OR
May 21 Mission Theater** Portland, OR
May 23 The Crocodile** Seattle, WA
May 28 Ventura Music Hall** Ventura, CA
May 30 Troubadour** Los Angeles, CA
May 31 Pappy & Harriets** Pioneertown, CA
Jun 1 Crescent Ballroom** Phoenix, AZ
Jun 20-22 Red Wing Roots Festival Mount Solon, VA
Jun 21 Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*** Lafayette, NY
Jun 22 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Jun 24 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Jun 28 Blue Ox Music Festival Eau Claire, WI
Jul 15 Slowdown Omaha, NE
Jul 18 Old Town School of Folk Music Chicago, IL
Jul 23 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Jul 24 Elkton Music Hall Elkton, MD
Jul 25 Space Hamden, CT
Jul 27 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI
Oct 2 Revel^ Albuquerque, NM
Oct 4 The Criterion^ Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 5 JJ's Live^ Fayetteville, AR
Oct 7 Lyric Oxford^ Oxford, MS
* w/ Bright Eyes
** w/ Merce Lemon
*** w/ Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman
^ w/The Head and the Heart.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0055411 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0036330223083496 secs