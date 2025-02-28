Hurray For The Riff Raff Extends 2025 Tour, Adds Newport Folk Festival, Dates With The Head And The Heart, More





^ w/The Head and the Heart. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the announcement of their headline US tour last week, Hurray for the Riff Raff has just added a handful of additional performances for 2025. Extending their run of shows from spring and summer into fall, newly added stops include an appearance at Newport Folk Festival, dates with The Head and the Heart, and a special night in their new home city of Chicago, at Old Town School of Folk Music. See the schedule for their expanded tour, which continues tonight with Bright Eyes, in the same venue where Hurray for the Riff Raff recently filmed their debut episode of Austin City Limits, below.This update follows last week's release of "Pyramid Scheme," a song that encapsulates bandleader Alynda Segarra's (they/them) disdain for the alienating and undermining effects of the Internet. As the first new single since releasing their acclaimed 2024 album, The Past Is Still Alive, "Pyramid Scheme" finds Segarra "pointing to a larger feeling of social collapse that, as the song progresses, dovetails with personal struggle," says the New York Times. With nods to Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane, Darby Crash and Frida Kahlo, their lyrics deliver "a prophetic reverie cast with troubadours, daredevils and outsiders" (Remezcla), while "railing against digital grifts and the exhaustion of trying to break through" (Queerty). Accompanied by a video from Jayla Kai Smith, "it's the kind of modern folk anthem that gives you the shivers when you first hear it, because you know looking back in a few years, it's going to feel even more prescient than it does now" (Billboard).HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR:Feb 27 ACL Live at The Moody Theater* Austin, TXFeb 28 The Factory in Deep Ellum* Dallas, TXMar 1 The Aztec Theatre* San Antonio, TXMar 2 Chelsea's Live* Baton Rouge, LAMar 3 Florida Theatre* Jacksonville, FLMar 5 Jannus Live* St. Petersburg, FLMar 7 The Beacham* Orlando, FLMar 8 Tabernacle* Atlanta, GAMar 9 The Mill & Mine* Knoxville, TNMar 12&13 The Orange Peel* Asheville, NCMar 14 The Caverns* Pelham, TNMar 15 40 Watt* Athens, GAMar 17 Minglewood Hall* Memphis, TNMar 18 The Hall* Little Rock, ARMar 20 Cain's Ballroom* Tulsa, OKMar 21 Uptown Theater* Kansas City, MOMar 22 The Pageant* St. Louis, MOMay 1-4 New Orleans Jazz Festival New Orleans, LAMay 14 Rio Theatre** Santa Cruz, CAMay 16 The Chapel** San Francisco, CAMay 17 Sebastiani Theater** Sonoma, CAMay 20 Mission Theater** Portland, ORMay 21 Mission Theater** Portland, ORMay 23 The Crocodile** Seattle, WAMay 28 Ventura Music Hall** Ventura, CAMay 30 Troubadour** Los Angeles, CAMay 31 Pappy & Harriets** Pioneertown, CAJun 1 Crescent Ballroom** Phoenix, AZJun 20-22 Red Wing Roots Festival Mount Solon, VAJun 21 Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*** Lafayette, NYJun 22 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NYJun 24 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OHJun 28 Blue Ox Music Festival Eau Claire, WIJul 15 Slowdown Omaha, NEJul 18 Old Town School of Folk Music Chicago, ILJul 23 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJJul 24 Elkton Music Hall Elkton, MDJul 25 Space Hamden, CTJul 27 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RIOct 2 Revel^ Albuquerque, NMOct 4 The Criterion^ Oklahoma City, OKOct 5 JJ's Live^ Fayetteville, AROct 7 Lyric Oxford^ Oxford, MS* w/ Bright Eyes** w/ Merce Lemon*** w/ Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman^ w/The Head and the Heart.



