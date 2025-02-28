Top40-Charts.com
Pop / Rock 28 February, 2025

Chart-Topping Adult Contemporary Artist Michael Gilas Set To Release New Music Produced By Kent Wells, Allan Phillips, And Michael Garvin

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-Songwriter Michael Gilas is currently in the studio in Nashville collaborating alongside famed producer Kent Wells, celebrated for his two-decade partnership with Dolly Parton. Together, they are recording five new songs that capture Gilas' evolving sound and emotional depth. Among these new tracks is "Can't Hide Beautiful" co-written by Gilas alongside acclaimed songwriters Bill DiLuigi and Allan Phillips, who also co-produced the track.

Slated for release this March, "Can't Hide Beautiful" will also feature an additional Pop remix produced by Michael Garvin, known for writing and producing Jennifer Lopez' iconic hit "Waiting for Tonight". To complement both versions, renowned entertainment producer Ben Silverman will direct original music videos, further solidifying Gilas as a rising artist to watch.

February marked the release of Gilas' emotional single "Working With The Rain", which made an impressive debut at #21 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. The song serves as an inspiring ode to releasing expectations and embracing the present moment. Gilas' highly anticipated debut album, 231 Kensington Road, is on the horizon. Each track is a reflection of his journey through setbacks and renewal, blending soulful storytelling with sonic versatility. Drawing inspiration from timeless legends like The Eagles, Marvin Gaye, Fleetwood Mac, and Elton John, Gilas' mission is to create a fresh sound that honors classic influences while forging a contemporary edge.






