Mae Martin's Debut Album "I'm A TV" Out Now





A self-proclaimed "chronic over-sharer", Mae has delivered a body of work that is earnest and exposed. An authentic extension of their artistry in a new creative medium, I'm A TV allows Mae to share their experiences and perspective without the pressure to find a punchline. The album, written entirely by Mae, and produced by Jason Couse and Wes Marskell of The Darcys, is an indie rock expression of hazy, millennial nostalgia. The music feels like a good dream - vivid with coming-of-age emotions and memories of high school basements.



I'm A TV Tracklisting:

1. Try Me

2. Good Dream

3. Big Bear

4. Stowaway

5. I Love You So Much

6. No Cowboy

7.

8. Brought Me Round

9. Quiet Street

10. People Get Back Up



In support of their debut album, Mae has embarked on their first headline musical tour, the I'm A TV Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicked off last night, February 26, at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA with



MAE MARTIN is an award-winning comedian, producer, actor, podcast host, and singer-songwriter. In addition to co-showrunning, starring in, writing, and executive producing the highly anticipated forthcoming Netflix thriller series WAYWARD, Mae released their debut album, I'm a TV, globally through Universal

Mae presently co-hosts the hit comedy podcast Handsome, which was recently acquired by the Headgum podcast network, alongside Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster. On television, Mae is best known for their semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series FEEL GOOD, which they co-wrote, starred in, and executive produced. Their work in FEEL GOOD earned them a 2021 BAFTA TV Award nomination and widespread praise, including a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Mae also starred on season two of HBO Max's THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT in 2022 and appeared as a contestant and won Season 15 of Channel 4's game show TASKMASTER the following year. In 2024, Mae won a Canadian Screen Award for their supporting role in the six-part docu-comedy series I HAVE NOTHING. Beloved for their stand-up comedy, Mae's first special DOPE was nominated for "Best Comedy Show" at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards while earning four- and five-star reviews. The show has since been turned into a stand-up special for Netflix as part of the global stand-up series, COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD. Mae's follow up stand-up special SAP, directed by Abbi Jacobson, debuted on Netflix in 2023 to positive reviews, earning a Juno Award nomination for 'Comedy Album of the Year.' Mae has also ventured into documentary work, hosting the CBC docuseries FLUID: LIFE BEYOND THE BINARY in spring of 2024, and appearing in Netflix's OUTSTANDING: A COMEDY REVOLUTION, which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. Their debut book, Can Everyone Please Calm Down?: A Guide to 21st Century Sexuality, was published by Hachette in 2019 to critical acclaim. For more information, visit MaeMartin.net For more information, visit MaeMartin.net



