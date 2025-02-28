Top40-Charts.com
28 February, 2025

Lights Announces "(A)live Again" North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, electro-pop heavyweight Lights announces her "(A)LIVE AGAIN" TOUR, a North American leg that hits the road this spring. The tour kicks off May 8th in Victoria, BC, before heading across the United States, wrapping up in Toronto on June 7th.

"I've spent my last year and a half off the road putting my heart and soul into A6," says Lights. "Now I'm so ready to bring it to life and hear everyone sing it back to me. There's nothing like that feeling and this record will be extra special, I can feel it."

Tickets go on-sale this Friday February 28th at 10 AM, with fan pre-sales starting tomorrow, February 26th at 10 AM. Fan can sign up for pre-sale access via Seated. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available at each date - more info on how fans can secure their spots.

(A)LIVE AGAIN TOUR DATES
May 8 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
May 9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
May 10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry
May 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
May 15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
May 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre
May 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
May 24 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf
May 27 - Chicago, IL - Outset
May 28 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
May 30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell
May 31 - Carrboro, NC - Motorco Music Hall
June 1 - Washington, DC - Atlantis
June 3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
June 4 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
June 5 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
June 7 - Toronto, ON - History

Los Angeles based artist KiNG MALA will support the run. More 2025 live appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

New single "ALIVE AGAIN" and teaser-track "DAMAGE" are the first releases from Lights' forthcoming album A6, due May 2. Now available for pre-order, fans can order A6 orange crush coloured vinyl, signed vinyl, and cds.

Lights is many things all at once: Singer. Songwriter. Producer. Multi-instrumentalist. Comic book author. DJ. Artist. She's also unabashedly honest and unapologetically confident. Weaving in and out of alternative, indie, electronic, and dance, she makes manic pop irreverent of boundaries, yet reverent of truth. She speaks her heart musically and her mind lyrically. It's why her shadow over alternative music and culture continues to grow with streams in the hundreds of millions and widespread critical acclaim. She has sold out tours on multiple continents, made headlines from Coachella to Comic-Con, and powered collaborations with Travis Barker, deadmau5, Kaskade, Illenium, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, and more. On the heels of new music, Lights hits the road for her (A)live Again Tour, in support of her anticipated forthcoming release A6.






