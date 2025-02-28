Lights Announces "(A)live Again" North American Tour





"I've spent my last year and a half off the road putting my heart and soul into A6," says Lights. "Now I'm so ready to bring it to life and hear everyone sing it back to me. There's nothing like that feeling and this record will be extra special, I can feel it."



Tickets go on-sale this Friday February 28th at 10 AM, with fan pre-sales starting tomorrow, February 26th at 10 AM. Fan can sign up for pre-sale access via Seated. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available at each date - more info on how fans can secure their spots.



(A)LIVE AGAIN TOUR DATES

May 8 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

May 9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

May 10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry

May 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

May 15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

May 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

May 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

May 24 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

May 27 - Chicago, IL - Outset

May 28 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

May 30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell

May 31 - Carrboro, NC - Motorco

June 1 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

June 3 - Boston, MA - Brighton

June 4 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

June 5 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

June 7 - Toronto, ON - History



Los Angeles based artist KiNG MALA will support the run. More 2025 live appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.



New single "ALIVE AGAIN" and teaser-track "DAMAGE" are the first releases from Lights' forthcoming album A6, due May 2. Now available for pre-order, fans can order A6 orange crush coloured vinyl, signed vinyl, and cds.



