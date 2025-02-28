Billy Idol To Release First New Album In A Decade; New Single Available Now



"'Still Dancing' is really a reflection of my whole journey," explains Idol. "From the punk rock period through to now. And I'm still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live. At the start of the song I'm recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends' apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag. Everybody at home or work told you what you were doing was never going to happen. But punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did and you were going to throw caution to the wind, believe in what you were doing and grab on for dear life.



"As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I've been self destructive. But what's seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music that started all those years ago. That's been the greatest gift of all."



Alongside the upcoming album, Idol was recently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. Fan voting is open through April 21 HERE, with inductees to be announced at the end of April.



For 46 years, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock legend Billy Idol is set for the release of his first full-length album of new music in over a decade. Dream Into It is out April 25 on Dark Horse Records, featuring appearances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills. In anticipation of the forthcoming record, Idol has debuted the new single "Still Dancing.""'Still Dancing' is really a reflection of my whole journey," explains Idol. "From the punk rock period through to now. And I'm still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live. At the start of the song I'm recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends' apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag. Everybody at home or work told you what you were doing was never going to happen. But punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did and you were going to throw caution to the wind, believe in what you were doing and grab on for dear life."As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I've been self destructive. But what's seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music that started all those years ago. That's been the greatest gift of all."Alongside the upcoming album, Idol was recently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. Fan voting is open through April 21 HERE, with inductees to be announced at the end of April.Additionally, Idol is returning to the road for It's a Nice Day To…Tour Again! Fellow superstar Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will join Idol on all shows. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheatres kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30 and includes stops at an array of storied venues including New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and more. Tickets are available at billyidol.net/tour, see below for a complete list of dates. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billly Idol will also personally match this donation.Last year, Idol celebrated the 40th Anniversary of his landmark sophomore album Rebel Yell with a Deluxe Expanded Edition out now via Capitol/UMe. Idol also recently released the concert film Billy Idol: State Line, a Vertigo Live concert film documenting his April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam—the first-ever concert performed at the location. The film highlights the history and significance of the Hoover Dam and includes two unique sets of Billy Idol's iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.BILLY IDOL: IT'S A NICE DAY TO…TOUR AGAIN!April 30—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*May 3—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*May 4—Austin, TX—Moody Center*May 7—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena*May 9—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*May 10—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*May 13—Sunrise, FL—Amerant Bank Arena*May 16—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion*May 17—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena*May 20—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*May 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*May 23—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage*June 18—Northeim, DE—WaldbuhneJune 20—Copenhagen, DK—CopenhellJune 22—Milton Keynes, UK—Forever Now FestivalJune 24—London, UK—Wembly Arena†June 27—Munich, DE—KoenigsplatzJune 29—Bonn, DE—KunstrasenJuly 2—Wiesbaden, DE—Brita-ArenaJulu 4—Klam, AT—Clam RockJuly 5—Eisenstadt, AT—Lovely DaysJuly 8—Budapest, HU—Budapest ParkJuly 9—Belgrade, RS—Kalemegdan ParkAugust 16—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann*August 17—Saratoga Springs, NY—Broadview Stage at SPAC*August 20—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden Arena*August 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*August 23—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center*August 26—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheatre*August 28—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*August 30—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*August 31—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheatre* September 3—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre* September 5—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphithatre* September 12—Palm Springs, CA—Acrisure Arena* September 14—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theater*‡ September 17—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre* September 19—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater* September 20—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena* September 23—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre* September 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum** with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts† with New Model Army‡ Non-Live Nation DateFor 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence. Touring consistently around the world for the last ten years and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both The Roadside EP in 2021 and The Cage EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike.



