Chris Gardner CMA Of Texas Americana Album Of The Year Recipient Set To Perform At Springboard Houston

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today John in Houston PR LLC announced that CMA of Texas Americana Album of the Year Recipient Chris Gardner will perform at the ever popular Springboard Houston Educational & Music Festival Event on March 22nd.This year up to one hundred bands will be performing throughout the city plus the educational wing for independent artists will include an international panel of experts second to none.Gardner will also be performing at Hockey Day Houston on March 15th another exciting Houston based event coming up in March.On the radio side of the industry Iconix Radio, the portable app that goes everywhere with you, spun Chris's music 36 times for the week ending February 22nd.Chris's charting history includes an extensive run on Roots Music Report (RMR) for both multiple songs and albums. Rounding out March Chris returns to Wire Road Studios with noted recording engineer Andy Bradley, details upcoming.Finally, Chris visits with show host Yaneli Lopez at KGCS Television Studios and talks about his single "A Love Thing" and performs live on camera.



