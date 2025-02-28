Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 28 February, 2025

Chris Gardner CMA Of Texas Americana Album Of The Year Recipient Set To Perform At Springboard Houston

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
379 entries in 25 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
87 entries in 23 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
713 entries in 29 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
867 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
798 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
473 entries in 20 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
487 entries in 29 charts
Messy
Lola Young
205 entries in 22 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
356 entries in 21 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
256 entries in 19 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
324 entries in 19 charts
Chris Gardner CMA Of Texas Americana Album Of The Year Recipient Set To Perform At Springboard Houston
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today John in Houston PR LLC announced that CMA of Texas Americana Album of the Year Recipient Chris Gardner will perform at the ever popular Springboard Houston Educational & Music Festival Event on March 22nd.
This year up to one hundred bands will be performing throughout the city plus the educational wing for independent artists will include an international panel of experts second to none.
Gardner will also be performing at Hockey Day Houston on March 15th another exciting Houston based event coming up in March.
On the radio side of the industry Iconix Radio, the portable app that goes everywhere with you, spun Chris's music 36 times for the week ending February 22nd.
Chris's charting history includes an extensive run on Roots Music Report (RMR) for both multiple songs and albums. Rounding out March Chris returns to Wire Road Studios with noted recording engineer Andy Bradley, details upcoming.
Finally, Chris visits with show host Yaneli Lopez at KGCS Television Studios and talks about his single "A Love Thing" and performs live on camera.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0043221 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050110816955566 secs