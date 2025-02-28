Post-Punk Icons Pink Turns Blue Presents 'Black Swan' Album & Video For 'Can't Do Without You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) European post-punk stalwarts Pink Turns Blue present their new album 'Black Swan', a term used for an unexpected event that is retrospectively rationalized as if it could have been prepared for. Out February 28 on limited edition vinyl, CD and digitally via Orden Records, this occasion also brings the video for 'Can't Do Without You', a song about the increasing polarization of society, the counterproductive nature of dismissing opposing viewpoints and a plea for unity and understanding in a world marked by division.
Formed in 1985 in the first generation of gothic rock, today Pink Turns Blue is Mic Jogwer (vocals, guitar), Paul Richter (drums) and Luca Sammuri (bass). Named after a Hüsker Dü song, they debuted with 'If Two Worlds Kiss', a seminal post-punk album that also advanced the darkwave sub-genre. Known for their trademark blend of post-punk, alternative rock and new wave, they have released a dozen full-length LPs since emerging from the fear and uncertainty of a divided Cold War Germany.
About 'Can't Do Without You', Mic Jogwer shares, "The world is becoming more and more divided. More and more energy is spent on advocating different world views and political emphasis. This is about asserting one's own point of view, and the other person is simply wrong - too stupid, too gullible or else manipulated by the media, the elite, an ideology. Or simply a racist, nationalist, sexist who is easy prey for conspiracy theories and populism. But that doesn't lead to anything, except anger, disappointment and blockage. We can only really win as a team. By not calling each other's point of view wrong, but by designing a common target landscape and working out the most viable solution possible for everyone. For well-being, we need peace and security. We must get along. This can't work without you."
Their previous single 'Dancing With Ghosts' addressed the agonizing reality of toxic relationships, the struggle to escape the "ghosts" of the past and the arduous, but ultimately liberating, journey toward self-preservation. They earlier shared 'Stay For The Night' (a celebration of the postpunk - goth-rock community) and the album's only ballad 'Black Swan (But I Know There Is More to Life)', which delves into profound questions about existence, life's purpose and the beauty of the world.
After the widely acclaimed 'Tainted' album in 2021, the companion 'Tainted Tour 2022' EP and successful American and European tours with often-sold-out concerts, this new studio album will be followed by their 'Black Swan' tour, which sees them visit clubs through Germany in April.
Pink Turns Blue has achieved pretty much everything an indie band could wish for - Album of the Year (Byte FM), Best Album of 2021 (Post-Punk.com), singles reaching number 1 in the German Alternative Charts and Indie Disco Top 40, excellent reviews in worldwide music press, well attended and sold-out club concerts spanning from Los Angeles to Yerevan.
As of February 28, the 'Black Swan' album will available on limited-edition vinyl and CD, as well as digitally on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Bandcamp. Tickets for Pink Turns Blue's upcoming tour dates can be ordered at https://pinkturnsblue.com/live-dates. Music & words written by Mic Jogwer
(c) 2024 ORDEN Publishing (Gema)
(p) 2024 ORDEN Records
Recorded by Pink Turns Blue at White House Studios in Chorin
Label code 13886
EAN 4872343135437
ISRC code DEAA12512006
TRACK LIST:
01. Follow Me
02. Can't Do Without You
03. Dancing with Ghosts
04. Fighting for the Right Side
05. Why Can't We Just Move On
06. Black Swan (But I Know There Is More to Life)
07. Like We All Do
08. Friday Night Out
09. Please Don't Ask Me Why
10. I Can Read Your Name in the Stars
11. Stay for the Night
TOUR DATES:
Apr 04 Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
Apr 05 Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22
Apr 11 Leipzig, Germany @ Moritzbastei
Apr 12 Cologne, Germany @ GEBÄUDE 9
Apr 25 Stuttgart, Germany @ clubCANN
Apr 26 Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum Hannover
May 09 Rüsselsheim, Germany @ Das Rind
May 10 Bochum, Germany @ Bahnhof Langendreer
May 16 Bremen, Germany @ Tower Musikclub
May 17 Berlin, Germany @ Lido
May 23 Nuremberg, Germany @ Club Stereo
May 24 Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39, Feirwerk
Jun 28 Izegem, Belgium @ Cultuurhuis De Leest
Aug 28 - Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy
Aug 29 - Brooklyn NY @ AMOC - Brooklyn Made
Aug 30 - Boston MA @ Sonia
Aug 31 - Montreal QC @ Casa Del Popolo
Sept 4 - Toronto ON @ Baby G
Sept 5 - Detroit MI @ Smalls
Sept 6 - Chicago IL @ Bottom Lounge
Sept 7 - Columbus OH @ Rumba
Sept 10 - Nashville TN @ East Room
Sept 11 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade
Sept 12 - Charlotte NC @ Snug Harbor
Sept 13 - Orlando FL @ Conduit
Sept 14 - Miami FL @ Gramps
Oct 31 Whitby, UK - Whitby Pavilion Theatre