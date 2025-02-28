Post-Punk Icons Pink Turns Blue Presents 'Black Swan' Album & Video For 'Can't Do Without You'





Formed in 1985 in the first generation of gothic rock, today Pink Turns Blue is Mic Jogwer (vocals, guitar), Paul Richter (drums) and Luca Sammuri (bass). Named after a Hüsker Dü song, they debuted with 'If Two Worlds Kiss', a seminal post-punk album that also advanced the darkwave sub-genre. Known for their trademark blend of post-punk, alternative rock and new wave, they have released a dozen full-length LPs since emerging from the fear and uncertainty of a divided Cold War Germany.



About 'Can't Do Without You', Mic Jogwer shares, "The world is becoming more and more divided. More and more energy is spent on advocating different world views and political emphasis. This is about asserting one's own point of view, and the other person is simply wrong - too stupid, too gullible or else manipulated by the media, the elite, an ideology. Or simply a racist, nationalist, sexist who is easy prey for conspiracy theories and populism. But that doesn't lead to anything, except anger, disappointment and blockage. We can only really win as a team. By not calling each other's point of view wrong, but by designing a common target landscape and working out the most viable solution possible for everyone. For well-being, we need peace and security. We must get along. This can't work without you."



Their previous single 'Dancing With Ghosts' addressed the agonizing reality of toxic relationships, the struggle to escape the "ghosts" of the past and the arduous, but ultimately liberating, journey toward self-preservation. They earlier shared 'Stay For The Night' (a celebration of the postpunk - goth-rock community) and the album's only ballad 'Black Swan (But I Know There Is More to Life)', which delves into profound questions about existence, life's purpose and the beauty of the world.



After the widely acclaimed 'Tainted' album in 2021, the companion 'Tainted Tour 2022' EP and successful American and European tours with often-sold-out concerts, this new studio album will be followed by their 'Black Swan' tour, which sees them visit clubs through Germany in April.



Pink Turns Blue has achieved pretty much everything an indie band could wish for - Album of the Year (Byte FM), Best Album of 2021 (Post-Punk.com), singles reaching number 1 in the German Alternative Charts and Indie



As of February 28, the 'Black Swan' album will available on limited-edition vinyl and CD, as well as digitally on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Bandcamp. Tickets for Pink Turns Blue's upcoming tour dates can be ordered at https://pinkturnsblue.com/live-dates.



TRACK LIST:

01. Follow Me

02. Can't Do Without You

03. Dancing with Ghosts

04. Fighting for the Right Side

05. Why Can't We Just Move On

07. Like We All Do

08. Friday Night Out

09. Please Don't Ask Me Why

10. I Can Read Your Name in the Stars

11. Stay for the Night



TOUR DATES:

Apr 04 Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Apr 05 Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22

Apr 11 Leipzig, Germany @ Moritzbastei

Apr 12 Cologne, Germany @ GEBÄUDE 9

Apr 25 Stuttgart, Germany @ clubCANN

Apr 26 Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum Hannover

May 09 Rüsselsheim, Germany @ Das Rind

May 10 Bochum, Germany @ Bahnhof Langendreer

May 16 Bremen, Germany @ Tower Musikclub

May 17 Berlin, Germany @ Lido

May 23 Nuremberg, Germany @ Club Stereo

May 24 Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39, Feirwerk

Jun 28 Izegem, Belgium @ Cultuurhuis De Leest

Aug 28 - Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy

Aug 29 - Brooklyn NY @ AMOC - Brooklyn Made

Aug 31 - Montreal QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Sept 4 - Toronto ON @ Baby G

Sept 7 - Columbus OH @ Rumba

Sept 10 - Nashville TN @ East Room

Sept 11 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade

Sept 13 - Orlando FL @ Conduit

Sept 14 - Miami FL @ Gramps

Oct 31 Whitby, UK - Whitby Pavilion Theatre




