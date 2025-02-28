Norwegian All-Female Garage/Pop Rockers The Cocktail Slippers Release New 2-Song Single "Live At Blaker Festival Norway"





Their sound has earned them rave reviews, with Rolling Stone declaring: "In full hosanna, Cocktail Slippers sound a lot like the Go-Go's but with gats instead of L.A. cheer, and a mule kick in their high heels. It's all retro action but written and detonated with the study and delight of modern rock & roll women in constant touch with their inner filly." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cocktail Slippers are kicking off 2025 with a special live release—two tracks recorded at Blaker Festival in Norway. A treat for fans and everyone who's been to a Cocktail Slippers show, these raw, high-energy performances capture the band at their best.Both songs are live staples: "You Do Run" from their 2009 album Saint Valentine's Massacre, produced by Stevie Van Zandt, and " Gloria " (Them cover), a crowd-favorite.The band is currently in the studio, wrapping up new songs for their sixth studio album. Until then—enjoy these two live tracks!"It was pouring rain through our entire set, but the crowd didn't care—they danced in the summer rain and brought incredible energy. We had an absolute blast! After the show, the sound engineer told us he had recorded the concert and asked if we wanted the tapes. We thought, hey—why not? So here you go—enjoy!"—Cocktail SlippersIn May 2025, Cocktail Slippers will bring their high-voltage rock 'n' roll to the Underground Garage Cruise in Miami, sharing the stage with Social Distortion, The Hellacopters, L7, Rocket From The Crypt, X, Supersuckers, and more. Get your tickets now: undergroundgaragecruise.com. Then in June, they'll turn up the volume at Norway's biggest festival, Tons of Rock, at Ekebergsletta in Oslo.Stream "Live At Blaker Festival Norway" https://orcd.co/cocktailslippersliveatblakerTrack 1- "Run"Track 2: " Gloria Their sound has earned them rave reviews, with Rolling Stone declaring: "In full hosanna, Cocktail Slippers sound a lot like the Go-Go's but with gats instead of L.A. cheer, and a mule kick in their high heels. It's all retro action but written and detonated with the study and delight of modern rock & roll women in constant touch with their inner filly."



